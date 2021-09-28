Clear Impact's Racial Equity Turn the Curve Poster Contest Will Award $25,000 to Winner's Initiative of Choice

Interested individuals must register for the Measurable Equity 2021 conference and submit a "Racial Equity Turn the Curve Plan" to be eligible for the prize. According to Clear Impact, a Turn the Curve Plan is a "1-2 page plan that presents a data measure, a story that explains the data, a list of partners, the best thinking on strategy, and an action plan for improvement." Participants must sign up by October 8th, and submissions are due by October 15th, 2021.

Clear Impact will choose four finalists to present their plans at the conference on November 9th. More details can be found at ClearImpact.com/win .

Adam Luecking, Clear Impact CEO, shares, "We are excited to share with the world a whole new line-up of dynamic speakers who will build on the lessons from last year's event. With this event, we aim to help anyone who cares about racial equity to use data to target their strategies on helping those most affected and move beyond just providing "services" to focus on changing policies, institutions, and structures."

About Measurable Equity 2021

Measurable Equity 2021 is the second in a series of annual conferences designed to bring participants the best national and global initiatives incorporating the use of data to achieve racial equity. This year's theme is "Funding for Racial Progress" and sessions are geared towards helping participants create greater alignment between funding and performance reporting to advance racial equity. Interested individuals can learn more at ClearImpact.com/Our-Events/ .

About Clear Impact

Clear Impact provides performance management software, training, and services to help government agencies, non-profits, communities, and foundations track the performance of their programs, measure the impact of their funding, and report on the progress of their missions to improve the lives of children, families, and communities worldwide.

