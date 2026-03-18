Clear Investment Group Highlights Market-Based Strategy to Preserve Workforce Housing Without Subsidy

Strategic Focus on Distressed Workforce Housing and Value Creation

CHICAGO, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Investment Group, ("Clear") a leading real estate investment firm specializing in multi-family workforce-housing, today outlined its market-driven strategy to preserve and stabilize workforce housing across the United States; delivering outsized investment returns while maintaining affordability for working families.

Clear Investment Group outlined its strategy to preserve and stabilize workforce housing across the United States Post this

As the U.S. housing affordability crisis intensifies, households earning between 50% and 80% of Area Median Income (AMI), often referred to as the workforce housing segment, are increasingly being priced out of both new developments and traditional affordable housing programs. These households include essential members of the workforce such as teachers, healthcare workers, municipal employees, skilled tradespeople, and service industry professionals.

While government-subsidized housing programs play an important role for very low-income residents, they often leave workforce families underserved.

"The workforce housing crisis is affecting the people who keep our communities running every day," said Amy Rubenstein, CEO of Clear Investment Group. "Teachers, healthcare workers, and service professionals are increasingly priced out of housing in the very communities they serve. We believe market-based solutions can play a meaningful role in closing that gap."

A Value Restoration Model

Unlike traditional value-add strategies that rely on extensive renovations and rent increases, Clear focuses on a "value restoration" approach; modernizing aging infrastructure, improving property operations, and addressing the root causes of distress without displacing residents or removing properties from the workforce affordability segment.

"Many distressed workforce housing assets do not require luxury repositioning to become viable investments," Rubenstein said. "What they need is thoughtful restoration, better management, and long-term ownership focused on stability rather than short-term rent increases."

This strategy allows Clear to generate returns through improved operations, occupancy stabilization, and infrastructure modernization, rather than aggressive rent escalation.

Real-World Community Impact

The firm's operating model also delivers measurable benefits to the surrounding community. At one property in DeKalb, Illinois, Clear's interventions, including improved management systems, enhanced building security, and resident support programs, contributed to a 64% reduction in police calls within one year, alongside broader neighborhood safety improvements.

"When distressed housing is stabilized, the benefits extend far beyond the property itself," Rubenstein said. "Safer buildings create safer neighborhoods, and stable housing creates stronger communities."

Environmental Modernization

Environmental efficiency is also embedded into Clear's capital programs. The firm incorporates upgrades such as high-efficiency boilers, LED lighting retrofits, water conservation systems, and, where feasible, rooftop solar and cogeneration technologies.

"These infrastructure improvements reduce operating costs, lower utility expenses for residents, and significantly reduce the environmental footprint of aging housing stock," Rubenstein said.

Maintaining Affordability

Through AMI-based affordability analysis across its portfolio, Clear has found that rents at the majority of its properties remain below the 30% rent-to-income affordability threshold, indicating that households earning between 30%, 50%, and 80% of AMI can reasonably afford current rent levels.

By acquiring distressed assets below replacement cost, the firm can modernize properties while maintaining rents accessible to working families.

"Our strategy proves that investors do not have to choose between strong performance and meaningful social impact," Rubenstein said. "By restoring existing housing rather than replacing it, we can preserve affordability, improve communities, be environmentally conscious and generate sustainable long-term returns."

Aligning Impact and Investment Performance

Clear's model challenges the notion that impact investing requires concessionary returns. By targeting operationally distressed workforce housing, often too big of an undertaking for institutional capital, the firm creates value while preserving affordability and improving community outcomes.

The strategy is designed to deliver a significant impact to the bottom-line:

Financial : Competitive risk-adjusted returns for investors

Competitive risk-adjusted returns for investors Social: Preservation of workforce housing and stronger communities

Environmental: Infrastructure modernization and reduced carbon footprint

"Investors don't have to choose between performance, sustainability, and social impact," Rubenstein added. "With the right strategy, you can achieve all three."

For more information about Clear Investment Group's investment strategy and upcoming opportunities, please visit www.clearinvestmentgroup.com

About Clear Investment Group

Clear Investment Group is a Chicago-based investment firm specializing in special situations and opportunistic real estate strategies. The firm is currently raising Clear Opportunities Fund II, a new investment vehicle targeting over $200 million in commitments, focused on the acquisition and revitalization of multifamily housing communities nationwide.

CIG has established a distinguished track record within the distressed, middle-market multifamily sector, with a strategic emphasis on secondary and tertiary markets across the United States. Backed by more than two decades of operating experience and a senior management team with over a century of combined industry expertise, the firm has consistently demonstrated its ability to successfully acquire, manage, and reposition real assets within this niche.

CIG is a woman-owned business with a diverse workforce, whose broader mission is to create quality housing for America's working class, by restoring properties to their full potential, and creating homes residents can take pride in. For more information about CIG and its investment strategies, please visit www.clearinvestmentgroup.com

For More Information Contact:

Stuart Goldstein

RG Narrative

201-681-0618

[email protected]

SOURCE Clear Investment Group