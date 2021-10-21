CLEAR Launches Airport Reservation Lane with Orlando International Airport

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), the secure identity company, announced the launch of its newest service offering, "Reservation Lane powered by CLEAR" at Orlando International Airport (MCO). This new, free travel experience powered by CLEAR will allow travelers at MCO to plan ahead and reserve a dedicated security lane time slot for their party - giving travelers more control over their time and more predictability in their travel experience. MCO will be the first airport to pilot "Reservation Lane powered by CLEAR," and MCO was the first airport to feature CLEAR Plus lanes in 2010.

Using the Reservation Lane powered by CLEAR, travelers can quickly and easily see and reserve one of the available time slots for their party - all at no cost. After reserving their slot and arriving at the lane, travelers will simply scan their issued QR code and will move directly to TSA to screen their boarding pass and I.D. and then proceed to standard TSA physical security. The reservation lanes will be located at both the East and West checkpoints of MCO and will have a limited number of slots available per day.

"The travel experience can be unpredictable - from the moment you step outside your door to the moment you arrive at your destination," said Caryn Seidman-Becker, CLEAR CEO. "We are excited to offer this new experience alongside Orlando International Airport and help give their travelers more predictability and more control over their time. With CLEAR's solutions, travelers are enjoying faster and easier travel from home to gate."

"Since the very beginning, Orlando International Airport leaders have guided growth and development of Central Florida's main airport to include innovative technology and to enhance the travel experience," said Brian Engle, Director of Customer Experience of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. "The Reservation Lane service will offer a streamlined process for the modern traveler, allowing us to better deliver The Orlando Experience."

How It Works

Reserve: To use the free Reservation Lane powered by CLEAR just visit reserve.clearme.com where you can enter your flight details, the number of passengers in your group, and find a reservation time that works for you.

To use the free Reservation Lane powered by CLEAR just visit reserve.clearme.com where you can enter your flight details, the number of passengers in your group, and find a reservation time that works for you. Confirm : Once you select your reservation time, finish booking by entering your name, email, and phone number. You'll receive a confirmation email with a QR code.

: Once you select your reservation time, finish booking by entering your name, email, and phone number. You'll receive a confirmation email with a QR code. Enjoy: When you arrive at airport security, look for signs pointing to Reservation Lane powered by CLEAR. Scan your QR code with our staff and enjoy the fast lane right to TSA screening and security.

Reservation Lane powered by CLEAR is the company's latest airport service and builds on CLEAR's decade of airport experience and mission to create frictionless experiences. For the travelers who want an even faster and on-demand travel experience, CLEAR Plus requires no reservations and allows subscribing members to use their eyes to verify their identity for expedited and frictionless entry to both standard and TSA PreCheck security screening. CLEAR Plus is available in 38 airports and 100+ security lanes across the country and costs just $15 a month billed annually. CLEAR has continued to innovate and develop frictionless travel solutions, including CLEAR Plus lanes, biometric powered pilots for bag drop, boarding, and lounge access, Health Pass for travel to Hawaii, and now Reservation Lane powered by CLEAR.

About CLEAR

With CLEAR, you are always you. CLEAR's mission is to enable frictionless and safe journeys using your identity. With more than 7 million members and 100+ partners across North America, CLEAR's identity platform connects you to the cards in your wallet - transforming the way you live, work and travel. Trust and privacy are the foundation of CLEAR. We have a commitment to members being in control of their own information and never sell member data. CLEAR is at the highest level of security by U.S. government regulators and is also certified as Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology under the SAFETY Act.

