CLEAR Launches Expedited Lanes at San Diego International Airport

"CLEAR's launch at San Diego International Airport provides passengers flying out of San Diego with access to an unstoppable travel experience," said San Diego County Supervisor Nora Vargas, who also serves on the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority Board . "This partnership reflects our commitment to continue offering travelers new and innovative ways to make their time at the airport as safe and seamless as possible."

Members use CLEAR's network of dedicated lanes to verify their identity with their eyes, replacing the need to take out their wallet and driver's license. After verification, a CLEAR Ambassador escorts members through the dedicated lane and directly to TSA physical security.

"The city of San Diego has been a wonderful partner as we launch our expedited security lanes at San Diego International Airport. We're obsessed with making every experience faster, safer and easier, and we can't wait to help passengers in San Diego feel unstoppable on their journey," said CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman-Becker.

Today's launch represents continued growth in CLEAR's footprint in California, where the company's expedited security lanes are available at eight airports: SAN, Palm Springs International Airport (PSP), Ontario International Airport (ONT), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), Oakland International Airport (OAK), San Francisco International Airport (SFO), Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport (SJC), and Sacramento International Airport (SMF).

"Not only does CLEAR significantly cut down security wait times for members, their technology uses traffic data and terminal walking times to tell you exactly when to leave your home to get to your gate in time," said Nathan Fletcher, Chair of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors. "CLEAR's lanes are just one more example of San Diego Airport's commitment to innovation and putting passengers first."

"We are thrilled that CLEAR is now offering their touchless technology at SAN," said Kimberly Becker, President & CEO of San Diego County Regional Airport Authority. "We are always looking for new ways to enhance the customer experience and make travel as seamless as possible. This is a great addition to that commitment. Welcome to San Diego, CLEAR."

"In addition to improving the travel experience, CLEAR's presence at the airport generates a significant economic impact, bringing job opportunities and revenue to the County of San Diego," said Jerry Sanders, President & CEO of the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce. "Our partnership with CLEAR is just one more reason why the San Diego region is the best place to live and work."

CLEAR Plus – an opt-in membership that provides access to CLEAR's expedited security lanes – costs just $15 a month billed annually, with discounts available for Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and American Express members. Newly enrolling active military, veterans, and government officials are also eligible for discounted memberships, and additional family members can be added to an existing CLEAR Plus account for just $60 per adult per year.

About CLEAR

Founded in 2010, CLEAR's mission is to create frictionless experiences. With more than 12 million members and hundreds of partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether it's at the airport, stadium, or right on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you - making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and more seamless. Since day one, CLEAR has been committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell member data. For more information, visit clearme.com .

About San Diego International Airport (SAN)

Owned and operated by San Diego County Regional Airport Authority (Airport Authority), San Diego International Airport (SAN) is one of the busiest single-runway commercial service airports in the world and the third-busiest airport in California. SAN contributes nearly $12 billion in economic activity for the region by connecting the world to San Diego and San Diego to the world. In November 2021, the Airport Authority began construction on the New T1 which includes the replacement of the existing Terminal 1, improvements to the airfield, improved transportation connectivity to the airport, and a new administration building. The New T1 program's total project budget is $3.4 billion and is estimated to create between 15,000 to 20,000 construction-related jobs. For more information about the New T1 please visit newt1.com . For more information about SAN please visit san.org .

