CLEAR Launches New EnVe Pods for Five Times Faster, Even More Seamless Traveler Experience

New Cutting-Edge, Face-First Technology Enables Members to Verify Identity In Just Seconds

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), the secure identity company, continues to enhance the Member experience across its airport network with the roll out of its EnVe Pods, an innovative face-first biometric technology powering identity verification that is five times faster.

These state-of-the-art EnVe Pods (EnVe stands for "enrollment and verification"), enable members to verify their identity in just seconds—no fingerprint or eye scan required.

Utilizing a high-resolution, wide-angle camera, and powered by CLEAR's NextGen Identity+ - the strongest digital identity at scale - the EnVe Pods reduce the number of steps for CLEAR Plus Members and Ambassadors for an even faster identity verification experience.

"At CLEAR, we're passionate about helping Members win the day of travel from home to gate and back again," said CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman Becker. "CLEAR's Lane of the Future is here with our new EnVe Pods delivering a 5x faster verification. CLEAR Plus Members will now enjoy a faster and more predictable experience nationwide."

CLEAR lanes at 12 airport locations now feature the new technology:

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS)

Buffalo Niagara International Airport (BUF)

International Airport (BUF) Cincinnati / Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG)

/ International Airport (CVG) Denver International Airport (DEN)

International Airport (DEN) John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)

International Airport (JFK) Oakland International Airport (OAK)

International Airport (OAK) Orlando International Airport (MCO)

International Airport (MCO) Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT)

International Airport (PIT) Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA)

Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC)

International Airport (SLC) San Francisco International Airport (SFO)

International Airport (SFO) San Jose Mineta International Airport (SJC)

The Pods will continue to roll out throughout 2025 across all 58 airports in the CLEAR Plus network.

No additional cost is associated with the use of EnVe Pods. For more information, please visit https://www.clearme.com/face-first-technology-enve-pods .

CLEAR's mission is to create frictionless experiences. With over 27 million Members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you – making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell Member data. For more information, visit clearme.com.

