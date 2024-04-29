CLEAR Launches New Lane at Maui's Kahului Airport & Partnership with Hawaiian Airlines to Make Travel Easier

Hawaiian Airlines HawaiianMiles members will receive preferential pricing on a CLEAR Plus membership

MAUI, Hawaii, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), the secure identity company, today announced it is launching its signature identity verification technology tomorrow at Kahului Airport (OGG) on Maui to streamline the airport's security screening experience. CLEAR's launch at OGG is expected to create 33 jobs and generate approximately $2.1 million annually in local economic impact.

Tomorrow's launch represents continued growth in CLEAR's national footprint, where it serves a total of 57 airports with its opt-in CLEAR Plus membership and over 20 million Members. Members use CLEAR's network of dedicated lanes to seamlessly and securely verify their identity with their eyes or fingerprint, replacing the need to take out their wallet and driver's license. After verification, a CLEAR Ambassador escorts Members through the dedicated lane and directly to TSA physical security, saving them time waiting in line at the security checkpoint.

"The addition of CLEAR to our airport system, starting with Kahului Airport, will provide frequent travelers with an option to help make the security screening experience faster and more efficient," said Ed Sniffen, director of the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

CLEAR expects to also launch its signature identity verification technology at Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) in the coming weeks.

"CLEAR is thrilled to be in Maui and bring frictionless, predictable travel to Maui residents. In addition to bringing jobs and investment to the Island, we are proud to continue our support of rebuilding efforts through the Hawai'i Community Foundation," said CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman Becker.

In addition, CLEAR rolled out a strategic collaboration with Hawaiian Airlines to offer its HawaiianMiles members discounted CLEAR Plus membership.

Starting tomorrow, HawaiianMiles members will receive preferential pricing on an annual CLEAR Plus membership, allowing them to move faster through security at OGG and 56 other airports nationwide . Hawaiian Airlines and CLEAR are offering Pualani Platinum, Pualani Gold, and Premier Club members a preferred membership rate of $149, and HawaiianMiles members a preferred rate of $179. Pualani Platinum members who have flown over 75,000 flight miles will receive a complimentary annual CLEAR Plus membership. CLEAR already operates its signature CLEAR Plus identity verification lanes in 13 of Hawaiian Airlines' 15 North American destinations. For more information, visit clearme.com/partners/hawaiian-airlines .

"As Hawaii's hometown carrier, we are pleased to partner with CLEAR to offer our loyal members preferential CLEAR Plus pricing to make their travel on Hawaiian Airlines even more effortless," said Bryan Kapeckas, managing director of loyalty and travel products at Hawaiian Airlines.

"CLEAR is obsessed with the customer experience and excited to bring HawaiianMiles Members the predictability of CLEAR Plus," said Kyle McLaughlin EVP of Aviation at CLEAR.

Those who opt-in to CLEAR Plus can add up to three family members or friends to their account for $99 each. Family members under 18 years old can always join you in the CLEAR Lane for free. Beyond the airport, CLEAR members can seamlessly affirm their identity for free wherever life takes them – whether they're checking into a hotel, visiting the doctor, renting a car, or cheering on their favorite sports team.

About Kahului Airport

Kahului Airport is the primary airport on the island of Maui and receives both overseas and interisland flights. Kahului Airport is the second busiest airport in the state of Hawaii with 6,050,254 passenger disembarkations in 2021.

About Hawaiian Airlines

Now in its 95th year of continuous service, Hawaiian is Hawaii's largest and longest-serving airline. Hawaiian offers approximately 150 daily flights within the Hawaiian Islands, and nonstop flights between Hawaii and 15 U.S. gateway cities – more than any other airline – as well as service connecting Honolulu and American Samoa, Australia, Cook Islands, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea and Tahiti. Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA). Additional information is available at HawaiianAirlines.com . Follow Hawaiian's Twitter updates ( @HawaiianAir ), become a fan on Facebook ( Hawaiian Airlines ), and follow us on Instagram ( hawaiianairlines ). For career postings and updates, follow Hawaiian's LinkedIn page. For media inquiries, please visit Hawaiian Airlines' online newsroom .

About CLEAR

CLEAR's mission is to create frictionless experiences. With over 20 million Members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you – making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell Member data. For more information, visit clearme.com .

