CLEAR Launches New Lanes at Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye International Airport

HONOLULU, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), the secure identity company, launched its signature identity verification technology today at Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) to streamline the airport's security screening experience. CLEAR's launch at HNL is expected to create 64 jobs and generate approximately $3.6 million annually in local economic impact. In April, CLEAR launched its security screening lane at Maui's Kahului Airport (OGG) and announced its partnership with Hawaiian Airlines to make the travel experience easier for passengers. Combined, CLEAR's operations at HNL and OGG are anticipated to result in the creation of approximately 100 jobs and contribute to an annual local economic impact of about $6 million.

Today's launch represents continued growth in CLEAR's national footprint, where it serves a total of 58 airports with its opt-in CLEAR Plus membership and more than 22 million Members. Members use CLEAR's network of dedicated lanes to seamlessly and securely verify their identity with their eyes or fingerprint, replacing the need to take out their wallet and driver's license. After verification, a CLEAR Ambassador escorts Members through the dedicated lane and directly to TSA physical security, saving them time waiting in line at the security checkpoint.

"CLEAR is excited to add Honolulu to its list of airport partners, joining Maui in bringing seamless, reliable travel experiences to passengers across the islands. We look forward to this partnership and the jobs and positive economic impact it will bring to the community," said CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman Becker.

"We are pleased to offer frequent travelers at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport another option to make security screening faster and more convenient," said Ed Sniffen, director of the Hawaii Department of Transportation. "The addition of CLEAR at Kahului Airport earlier this year has been well received by travelers departing from Maui, and now travelers at HNL will also have the opportunity to utilize this service."

Through its recently announced partnership with Hawaiian Airlines, CLEAR continues to offer HawaiianMiles members discounted CLEAR Plus membership. HawaiianMiles members still receive preferential pricing on an annual CLEAR Plus membership, allowing them to move faster through security in Hawaii at HNL, OGG and 56 other airports nationwide . Partner pricing is also available for Alaska Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and American Express members.

Those who opt-in to CLEAR Plus can add up to three family members or friends to their account for $99 each. Family members under 18 years old can always join you in the CLEAR Lane for free. Beyond the airport, CLEAR members can seamlessly affirm their identity for free wherever life takes them – whether they're checking into a hotel, visiting the doctor, renting a car, or cheering on their favorite sports team.

HNL is the largest and busiest airport in the state of Hawaii, and is served by international and domestic carriers, interisland airlines and commuter airlines. In 2021, HNL received more than 12 million passengers. Owned and operated by the Hawaii Department of Transportation, it covers 4,520 acres of fast and submerged land, and is larger than the major resort destination of Waikiki, which is located 10 miles to the south.

CLEAR's mission is to create frictionless experiences. With over 22 million Members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you – making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell Member data. For more information, visit clearme.com .

