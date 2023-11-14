CLEAR Launches New Lanes at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport

WARWICK, R.I., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), the secure identity company, today announced it is launching its identity verification technology at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport's (PVD) main terminal, bringing frictionless and predictable travel experiences to Rhode Island. CLEAR's launch at PVD is expected to create 28 jobs and generate approximately $1.5 million annually in local economic impact.

CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman Becker said, "CLEAR is thrilled to touch down in Rhode Island and deliver the friction-free, predictable airport experience our Members trust and love to all Rhode Island travelers."

Today's launch represents continued growth in CLEAR's national footprint, where it serves a total of 55 airports and nearly 19 million Members. CLEAR already serves 8 of PVD's top 10 domestic destinations, allowing Members traveling through PVD to use CLEAR on both ends of their journey. Members use CLEAR's network of dedicated lanes to verify their identity with their eyes or fingers, replacing the need to take out their wallet and driver's license. After verification, a CLEAR Ambassador escorts Members through the dedicated lane and directly to TSA physical security, saving them time waiting in line at the security checkpoint.

CLEAR Plus – an opt-in membership that provides access to CLEAR's expedited identity verification lanes – costs about $16 a month billed annually, with preferred pricing available for Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Alaska Airlines and American Express Members. Newly enrolling active military, veterans, and government officials are also eligible for discounted memberships, and additional family Members can be added to an existing CLEAR Plus account for $99 per adult per year.

About CLEAR
CLEAR's mission is to create frictionless experiences. With nearly 19 million Members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you – making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell member data. For more information, visit clearme.com.

