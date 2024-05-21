CLEAR Partners with Wellstar Health System to Launch Seamless and Secure Check-in Across Locations

Wellstar patients will be able to use CLEAR to provide a streamlined consumer experience during their appointment check-in process

ATLANTA, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), the secure identity company, and Wellstar Health System, one of the largest healthcare systems in Georgia, are launching a new initiative to further simplify and speed up the patient check-in process. The first pilot location is live with further rollout expected in the second half of 2024.

CLEAR has successfully integrated with Wellstar to enable patient registration and on-site check-in through CLEAR Verified. Wellstar co-developed the integration and is the first health system to utilize the CLEAR Verified technology application, which will become an out-of-the-box integration that CLEAR can easily implement for other healthcare partners who use Epic.

Wellstar patients who opt-in to use CLEAR's proven technology will enjoy a smooth on-site check-in by simply verifying their identity ahead of time. Wellstar patients will receive a text a few days before their scheduled appointment to check-in using CLEAR. On appointment day participating patients simply need to take a selfie at the Wellstar CLEAR Verified kiosk to check-in for their appointment.

"Identity is foundational to making patient experiences safer, easier, and more efficient in healthcare," said CLEAR CEO, Caryn Seidman Becker. "CLEAR's collaboration with Wellstar Health System will bring a streamlined and secure check-in experience for patients. With the launch of this new experience, CLEAR is one step closer in our effort to replace the clipboard in healthcare."

"Our patients' time is precious. Introducing CLEAR's proven secure technology will help make the check-in process even more efficient and safe," said Dr. Hank Capps, FAAFP, EVP and Chief Information and Digital Officer for Wellstar Health System, and President of Catalyst by Wellstar. "We are committed to building an ecosystem of care that includes technologies that have never been used in healthcare. When combined with compassionate care from Wellstar clinicians, we will deliver a truly world-class experience."

About CLEAR

CLEAR's mission is to create frictionless experiences. With more than 22 million members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you – making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell member data. For more information, visit clearme.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that any and such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results, developments and events may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those described in the Company's filings within the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10- K. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein.

Epic is a registered trademark of Epic Systems Corporation.

Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE CLEAR