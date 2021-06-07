CLEAR Secure, Inc. Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CLEAR Secure, Inc. ("CLEAR") today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock. The number of shares offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. CLEAR intends to list its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "YOU."

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Allen & Company LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as lead underwriters for the offering. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at 866-471-2526 or by email at [email protected], J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 866-803-9204 or by email at [email protected], Allen & Company LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 711 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at 212-339-2220, or by email at [email protected], or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 500 West 33rd Street, New York, New York 10001, toll-free at (800) 326-5897 or email a request to [email protected]

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About CLEAR

With CLEAR, you are always you. CLEAR's mission is to enable frictionless and safe journeys using your identity. With more than 5.6 million members and 100+ partners across North America, CLEAR's identity platform connects you to the cards in your wallet - transforming the way you live, work and travel. Trust and privacy are the foundation of CLEAR. We have a commitment to members being in control of their own information and never sell member data. CLEAR is at the highest level of security by U.S. government regulators and is also certified as Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology under the SAFETY Act.

Press Contacts

Gladstone Place Partners

Lauren Odell / Patricia Figueroa

212-230-5930

SOURCE CLEAR