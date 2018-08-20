Clear Software Announces Series A Round

ZIONSVILLE, Ind., Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Software, the market leader in the simplification of business software, today announced their Series A funding round. The round is being led by Collina Ventures with participation from The Knall/Cohen Group and Bill Oesterle, co-founder of Angie's List. Repeat investors include Charmides Capital, MK Capital, and Hyde Park Venture Partners.

Clear provides a cloud-based automation platform that enables enterprises to streamline complex business processes across many software systems into simple and intuitive web pages, resulting in dramatically increased productivity, decreased training time, and decreased dependency on consulting firms. Their customers span many industries including trucking, retail, energy, distribution, manufacturing, and health insurance.

"Our vision is to clean up the mess left by enterprise software and simplify the way large companies do business," said Jon Gilman, Clear's CEO. "With the support of Collina Ventures and our extremely knowledgeable pool of investors, we will continue to execute toward this vision and make people's daily jobs much easier."

Clear plans to use the funds to significantly expand their sales and marketing efforts while also adding support to their client service and product development teams.

"Jon and the Clear team have a big vision that solves a problem we all have experienced in our professional lives," said Mark Hill, co-founder of Collina Ventures. "Business software has major usability issues that hinder productivity growth. I look forward to working with the team to continue this mission."

Clear launched full time in February 2015 and raised $2.5 million in seed funding during 2015 and 2016. Their platform natively integrates with SAP, Salesforce, Oracle E-Business Suite, PeopleSoft, Workday, Plex, Zoho, and many other enterprise software packages.

