Clear Thinking Group Awarded Restructuring Advisory Firm Of The Year By Finance Monthly

HILLSBOROUGH, N.J., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Thinking Group announced today that it has been named "Restructuring Advisory Firm of the Year - USA" as part of Finance Monthly's 2020 Global Awards. The Global Awards highlight the outstanding work done by financial advisors and organizations at an international level. It celebrates those who have excelled in their work, have exceeded client expectations, and have demonstrated measurable achievements over the last 12-18 months – even in the current challenging environment. Finance Monthly is a global, multi-platform publication delivering news, comment and analysis to the corporate sector and distributed to more than 195,000 business professionals.

"I'm proud that the quality work of Joe Marchese, Pat Diercks and the rest of our restructuring team is not only being recognized by our clients, but by the judges at Finance Monthly. This recognition is not only a testament to our firm's financial and operational expertise but more importantly, as we celebrate our 20th anniversary in 2021, it highlights our commitment to deliver actionable solutions for our clients," comments Stuart Kessler, President of Clear Thinking Group.

About Clear Thinking Group

Clear Thinking Group is a management consulting firm that helps companies to succeed, at any stage of their life cycle, with clear direction and practical, actionable solutions. Over the past 20 years, the firm has been engaged by healthy companies to create value, and by troubled companies to preserve value. For further information, visit the firm's website at www.clearthinkinggroup.com.

