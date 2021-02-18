Clear Thinking Group Partners Earn Certified Turnaround Professional (CTP) Designation

HILLSBOROUGH, N.J., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Thinking Group, the award-winning advisory firm, announced today that Partners Joseph Marchese, Patrick Diercks and Brian Allen have earned the Certified Turnaround Professional (CTP) designation by the Turnaround Management Association. The recognition of CTP demonstrates commitment, competency, and expertise in turnaround and restructuring.

Joseph Marchese has over twenty years of experience consulting in the accounting and financial operations arena. His recent turnaround and bankruptcy engagements include assisting clients in the wholesale, retail and consumer product industries.

Patrick Diercks has over fifteen years of experience as a consultant in the turnaround and restructuring arena dealing primarily with companies in consumer product manufacturing, distribution and retail. He has also been retained by multiple bankruptcy estates post confirmation to assist in managing and/or administering their plans.

Brian Allen has over thirteen years of experience consulting with numerous distressed public and private companies in various industries to improve financial operations and performance through strategic and financial alternatives.

"As evidenced by their CTP designations, Clear Thinking Group is proud to have these partners with their substantial level of competence and expertise in its turnaround and restructuring practice. We know that Joe, Pat and Brian are truly dedicated to helping our clients and furthering their industry expertise," comments Stuart Kessler, President of Clear Thinking Group.

About Clear Thinking Group

Clear Thinking Group is a management consulting firm that helps companies to succeed, at any stage of their life cycle, with clear direction and practical, actionable solutions. Over the past 20 years, the firm has been engaged by healthy companies to create value, and by troubled companies to preserve value. For further information, visit the firm's website at www.clearthinkinggroup.com.

