Clear Thinking Group's Michael Wesley Named Chief Restructuring Officer of Stock+Field

HILLSBOROUGH, N.J., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Thinking Group, the award winning advisory firm, announced today that the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Minnesota has approved its retention by Stock+Field under section 363 of the US Bankruptcy Code, and that Partner Michael Wesley will serve as Chief Restructuring Officer during the Stock+Field chapter 11 process.

Stock+Field is a premier farm, home, and outdoor retailer with 25 stores serving communities across Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin.

About Clear Thinking Group

Clear Thinking Group is a management consulting firm that helps companies to succeed, at any stage of their life cycle, with clear direction and practical, actionable solutions. Over the past 20 years, the firm has been engaged by healthy companies to create value, and by troubled companies to preserve value. For further information, visit the firm's website at www.clearthinkinggroup.com.

