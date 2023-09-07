Clear Title Agency of Arizona Announces Addition of First Arizona Title to their Company, Further Growing Position as a Locally Owned Market Leader

PHOENIX, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Title Agency of Arizona, the fastest-growing Title and Escrow company in Arizona, announced an agreement to acquire the operating assets of First Arizona Title. First Arizona has been a provider of title and escrow services in the Phoenix metro market for over 21 years. This strategic acquisition is aligned with Clear Title Agency's growth objectives and will further solidify its position as a leader in residential and commercial title and escrow services in Arizona.

Clear Title Agency of Arizona headquarters located in Phoenix, Arizona
Clear Title Agency of Arizona's acquisition of First Arizona Title brings together two well-respected, locally owned title companies. Clear Title is known for its commitment to quality and has built a strong reputation over the years serving a diverse range of real estate customers throughout Arizona.

Bart Patterson, CEO of Clear Title Agency of Arizona, expressed excitement about the acquisition, stating, "I am proud of what Clear Title has accomplished over the years. Adding First Arizona Title to our team is an exciting next step for our company and I am confident that our shared values and commitment to excellence and service to the customer will continue to thrive. I have no doubt that First Arizona Title's talented team of title and escrow professionals will help drive our company to new heights."

The acquisition will expand Clear Title's footprint by four additional branch locations and more than 1,000 customer accounts. The combined companies will hold a market share ranking of 7th out of 219 in the Phoenix metro market.

"Together, we will continue to innovate and to meet the growing needs of the real estate industry," said Jim Clifford, President of Clear Title Agency of Arizona. "Bringing together two industry leaders will further build on many great aspects of the culture we have created and will drive new opportunities to deliver exceptional settlement services to our customers."

Bill McCalmont, CEO of First Arizona Title will retain an active leadership role with Clear Title Agency of Arizona to maintain existing relationships with team members and clients. As the companies work to integrate their organizations there are no planned changes to key customer contacts being handled by First Arizona Title or Clear Title.

"We are excited to become part of the Clear Title family," said Bill McCalmont, CEO of First Arizona Title. "It is important to be joining a team and culture that is the right fit for our people. I am confident that teaming up with Clear Title provides our people the best opportunity for future success."

Locally owned and operated, Clear Title Agency of Arizona provides full-service residential and commercial title and escrow services with multiple locations across the Valley and in Flagstaff. The company has been recognized by Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies and, Top Companies to Work for in Arizona for ten consecutive years and ranks in the top 1% of all 5,000 First American agents nationally. For more information, visit cleartitleaz.com.

