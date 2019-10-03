Clear Touch® Named to "Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America" by Entrepreneur Magazine

GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Touch®, a leading provider of multi-touch interactive flat panels for education and business, and a reseller of Clear Digital products, was recently recognized as one of the "Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America" by Entrepreneur magazine's Entrepreneur 360™ Ranking, a premier study delivering the most comprehensive analysis of private companies in America. Based on this study created by Entrepreneur magazine, Clear Touch® is recognized as a well-rounded company that has mastered a balance of impact, innovation, growth, leadership, and value.

Clear Touch® also holds the distinction of being one of only two national companies founded and headquartered in South Carolina to be named to the list.

"We're excited to be recognized as one of the nation's top entrepreneurial companies," said Keone Trask, President of Clear Touch®. " Our success is a direct result of the entrepreneurial culture we've built and encouraged; every team member thinks like an owner, and it's that entrepreneurial approach to problem solving and opportunities that have helped us continue to innovate and grow. It's an honor to represent our home state of South Carolina among all the other outstanding companies from around the country."

"Every entrepreneur knows that a healthy business isn't just about growth. It's about being well-rounded—growing your culture and your systems as strongly as you grow your revenue," said Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur Magazine. "That's why we're excited to celebrate these companies with our fifth annual Entrepreneur360™ ranking. The companies that make the list have pushed boundaries with their innovative ideas, fostered strong company cultures, impacted their communities for the better, strengthened their brand, and grown impressively as a result."

To learn more about Clear Touch®, visit: getcleartouch.com

For additional details on the E360 List and the companies recognized, visit: entrepreneur.com/360

ABOUT CLEAR TOUCH®

Founded in 2012, Clear Touch® is a forward-thinking technology provider named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies two years in a row and recognized as one of South Carolina's 25 Fastest Growing Companies. U.S. owned and operated, Clear Touch® is also a winner of multiple Tech & Learning Best of Show awards for their innovative products. Our commitment to our customers, the reliability of our products, and our industry-leading innovation have paved the way for our growth. Clear Touch® develops products for education, business, and government including multi-touch interactive panels, software suites, and accessories. Clear Touch® is also a reseller of Clear Digital products including LED video walls, interactive podiums, and mobile display signage.

ABOUT ENTREPRENEUR MEDIA INC.

For 42 years, Entrepreneur Media Inc. has been serving the entrepreneurial community by providing comprehensive coverage of business and personal success through original content and events. Entrepreneur magazine, Entrepreneur.com, GreenEntrepreneur.com and publishing imprint Entrepreneur Press provide solutions, information, inspiration, and education read by millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners worldwide.

To learn more, visit entrepreneur.com.

Follow us on Twitter or Instagram at @Entrepreneur and like us on Facebook at facebook.com/entmagazine.

For more information, contact:

Bethany Weir

bethany@thebrandleader.com

SOURCE Clear Touch

Related Links

http://www.getcleartouch.com

