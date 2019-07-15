Clear Touch® Receives Top Industry Awards from Tech & Learning

GREENVILLE, S.C., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wrapping up another successful year at the 2019 ISTE Conference (the International Society for Technology in Education), Clear Touch®, a leading provider of multi-touch interactive flat panels for education and business, announced three Best in Show wins at this year's conference. In its sixth year, the Tech & Learning's ISTE 2019 Best of Show Awards are given to those products and services that "show the greatest promise according to the country's most tech-savvy educators."

"Every year, we are excited to exhibit at our biggest show, ISTE. It allows us to meet and talk with the educators who are on the front lines and make our education system more engaging and interactive," said Jennifer Drum, Event Manager at Clear Touch®. "It was rewarding to end another legendary year at ISTE with these awards for all our hard work and was truly a team effort."

Awarded this year are the following Clear Touch® products:

7000X Interactive Panel: With capacitive touch capability and 20 points of touch, the 7000X is able to fit on a convertible mobile stand, allowing the panel to go from presentation to tabletop mode. The 7000X comes with bundled software that allows for lesson planning, casting to screen, white boarding and more. This panel comes in multiple sizes, and multiple warranty options.

6000K -The 6000K interactive panel boasts infrared touch capability with the fastest processor on the market, allowing for faster broadcasting times and load times on video and media. As with the 7000X, this panel also includes 20 points of touch, multiple sizes, and multiple warranty options, and comes with bundled software that allows for lesson planning, casting to screen, white boarding and more.

-The interactive panel boasts infrared touch capability with the fastest processor on the market, allowing for faster broadcasting times and load times on video and media. As with the 7000X, this panel also includes 20 points of touch, multiple sizes, and multiple warranty options, and comes with bundled software that allows for lesson planning, casting to screen, white boarding and more. Evo Lite - a Clear Digital product, the Evo Lite is the best in mobile digital signage. The Evo Lite is impact resistant, weather resistant and battery powered so you can take it just about anywhere. It has a built-in media player which allows you to load your own video or image content. Standing 40 inches tall, the Evo Lite's long battery life allows for 14 plus hours of charge or a plug-in option for continuous use.

"Our team has been working hard on research and development of these new products in order to bring them to market, and winning the Best of Show awards is an added bonus," said Keone Trask, President of Clear Touch®. "For a group that cares so much about innovating great products, this is a huge win for all of us and we are grateful for the honor."

According to the Best in Show site, the Tech & Learning's Best of Show program recognizes outstanding products exhibited at the ISTE show. Winners are selected by panels of professional users and editors based on descriptions provided by you via the nomination form as well as on judges' inspection at the convention.

Founded in 2012, Clear Touch® is a forward-thinking technology provider named to the Inc. 500 list of the fastest-growing companies and recognized as one of South Carolina's 25 Fastest Growing Companies. U.S. owned and operated, Clear Touch® is also a winner of multiple Tech & Learning Best of Show awards for their innovative products. Our commitment to our customers, the reliability of our products, and our industry-leading innovation have paved the way for our growth. Clear Touch® develops products for education, business, and government including multi-touch interactive panels, software suites, and accessories. Clear Touch® is also an exclusive reseller of Clear Digital products including LED video walls, interactive podiums, and mobile display signage.

