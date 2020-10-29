Clear Touch Recognized as One of South Carolina's 25 Fastest Growing Companies

GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Touch®, a leading provider of multi-touch interactive flat panels for education and business and a reseller of Clear Digital products, has been recognized as one of South Carolina's 25 Fastest Growing Companies. The Greenville-based technology provider ranked fourth on the annual list honoring the Palmetto State's top-performing private and publicly-owned companies. 2020 marks the third consecutive year that Clear Touch has been named to this prestigious list, an achievement that highlights the company's impressive growth over the last few years.

"We're honored to be recognized as one of South Carolina's fastest-growing companies. We have strategically positioned our headquarters, as well as some of our warehouses in South Carolina, and we are proud to call this our home state," shared Clear Touch President, Keone Trask. "We recognize 2020 has been a difficult year for many businesses, and we want to acknowledge all of our partners, our customers, and our team members for their perseverance as we've found ways to continue to grow together during this turbulent year."

Presented by The Capital Corporation and co-sponsored by HUB International Carolinas and Integrated Media Publishing, this annual award program spotlights the outstanding economic contributions of private and publicly-owned companies that have contributed to South Carolina's economy through exceptional increases in revenues and employment. Award recipients were honored on October 27, 2020, at a luncheon in Columbia, SC.

About Clear Touch®

Founded in 2012, Clear Touch® is a forward-thinking technology provider ranked among the top 1,000 companies named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies two years in a row and recognized as one of South Carolina's 25 Fastest Growing Companies. U.S. owned and operated, Clear Touch® is also a winner of multiple Tech & Learning Best of Show awards for their innovative products. Our commitment to our customers, the reliability of our products, and our industry-leading innovation have paved the way for our growth. Clear Touch® develops products for education, business, and government, including multi-touch interactive panels, software suites, and accessories. Clear Touch® is also a reseller of Clear Digital products, including LED video walls, interactive podiums, and mobile display signage.

