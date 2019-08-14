Clear Touch® Recognized on the 2019 INC. 5000 List

GREENVILLE, S.C., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Clear Touch®, a leading provider of multi-touch interactive flat panels for education and business and a reseller of Clear Digital products, is number 856 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. This is the second year in a row that Clear Touch® has been featured on the list, which represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are beyond excited to once again place on the Inc. 5000 list this year," said Keone Trask, President of Clear Touch®. "Being featured on the Inc. 5000 list shows that they see the commitment we have to keep moving forward and to keep growing. To be considered among so many successful companies is quite an honor."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

ABOUT CLEAR TOUCH®

Founded in 2012, Clear Touch® is a forward-thinking technology provider named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies two years in a row and recognized as one of South Carolina's 25 Fastest Growing Companies. U.S. owned and operated, Clear Touch® is also a winner of multiple Tech & Learning Best of Show awards for their innovative products. Our commitment to our customers, the reliability of our products, and our industry-leading innovation have paved the way for our growth. Clear Touch® develops products for education, business, and government including multi-touch interactive panels, software suites, and accessories. Clear Touch® is also a reseller of Clear Digital products including LED video walls, interactive podiums, and mobile display signage.

