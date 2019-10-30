Clear Touch Strengthens Distribution Operations with New Facility

GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Touch®, a leading provider of multi-touch interactive flat panels for education and business, and a reseller of Clear Digital ™ products, recently announced the addition of a new distribution facility in Duncan, SC.

The Greenville-based company, which was recently named to the 2019 Inc. 5000 list and recognized by Entrepreneur magazine as one of the "Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America," obtained the 50,000 square-foot facility through a third-party logistics firm, Swafford Transportation. By consolidating four regional warehouses into a single North American distribution center, Clear Touch® will be able to streamline its logistics services, expand its distribution, and bring up to eight new jobs to the Upstate of South Carolina.

"We chose this location for its valuable ports and access points, which allow us to ship products more efficiently and serve our current customers more effectively," said Clear Touch Director of Operations, Blake Chastain. "As our customer footprint grows, we are always searching for strategic ways to provide industry-leading service. While this outstanding facility meets immediate logistical needs, it also sets our company up for future growth."

By merging multiple warehouses into a single, larger facility, Clear Touch will not only improve its ability to keep up with the growing demand for its products and services, but will also be able to convert existing warehouse space at its Greenville headquarters into state-of-the-art demonstration studios and training facilities, as well as additional offices for new employees.

Founded in 2012, Clear Touch is a forward-thinking technology provider named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies two years in a row and recognized as one of South Carolina's 25 Fastest Growing Companies. U.S. owned and operated, Clear Touch is also a winner of multiple Tech & Learning Best of Show awards for its innovative products. The company's commitment to its customers, the reliability of its products, and its industry-leading innovation have paved the way for consistent growth. Clear Touch develops products for education, business, and government including multi-touch interactive panels, software suites, and accessories. Clear Touch® is also a reseller of Clear Digital™ products including LED video walls, interactive podiums, and mobile display signage.

