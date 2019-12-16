Clear Touch Wins Multiple "Awards of Excellence" by Tech & Learning Magazine

GREENVILLE, S.C., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Touch®, a leading provider of multi-touch interactive flat panels and software for education and business, and a reseller of Clear Digital ™ products, recently announced that four of their products were honored with Tech & Learning Magazine's prestigious Awards of Excellence.

"Our team has worked tirelessly to innovate our products and software in order to provide the solutions that students and teachers deserve. Winning these awards honors the dedication of our team and partners and propels us to look towards other successful product launches in 2020," said Keone Trask, President of Clear Touch.

After reviewing a wide range of entries, contest judges selected those products that improve the way educators work and students learn the most. With awards going to three of their bundled software products that come integrated with Clear Touch panels and one hardware digital display product, Clear Touch products won every category in which they were nominated.



Clear Touch Command™ Software, Best Use of a Product in a District

Clear Touch Canvas™ Software, Best Use of a Product in a Classroom

Clear Touch Collage™ Software, Best Use of a Product in a Classroom

Clear Touch, Evo™ Lite by Clear Digital, Best Use of a Product in a School

"For 40 years, Tech & Learning has reported on how edtech products are improving teaching and learning," says Tech & Learning Group Publisher, Christine Weiser. "In keeping with this mission, our 2019 Awards of Excellence contest focused on stand-out products that are both unique in the K-12 market, as well as those that are helping schools solve specific problems."

Clear Touch will be recognized in Tech & Learning Magazine's December/January 2020 issue and invited to a special reception during TCEA Convention and Exposition in February 2020 in Austin, Texas. Clear Touch will also be attending TCEA and displaying all awarded products at their booth #2433.

ABOUT CLEAR TOUCH

Founded in 2012, Clear Touch is a forward-thinking technology provider named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies two years in a row and recognized as one of South Carolina's 25 Fastest Growing Companies. U.S. owned and operated, Clear Touch is also a winner of multiple Tech & Learning Best of Show awards for its innovative products. The company's commitment to its customers, the reliability of its products, and its industry-leading innovation have paved the way for consistent growth. Clear Touch develops products for education, business, and government, including multi-touch interactive panels, software suites, and accessories. Clear Touch is also a reseller of Clear Digital™ products, including LED video walls, interactive podiums, and mobile display signage.

