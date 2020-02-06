Clear Touch Wins Multiple Tech & Learning "Best of Show" Awards at TCEA

GREENVILLE, S.C., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Touch®, a leading provider of multi-touch interactive flat panels and software for education and business, and a reseller of Clear Digital ™ products, recently announced two of their educational software products were honored with Tech & Learning's TCEA Best of Show 2020 awards.

According to Tech & Learning, Best of Show winners were selected by an anonymous panel of judges. The group consisted of educators who rated individual products on a sliding scale that evaluates product characteristics such as quality and effectiveness, ease of use, cost, and creative use of technology.

"We enjoy coming to TCEA and hearing feedback from administrators, teachers, and IT professionals as it relates to their experiences in the classroom," said Keone Trask, President of Clear Touch. "We are honored to provide services to the educational community, and we strive to continually provide innovative edtech hardware and software solutions."

The two award-winning software products come bundled with Clear Touch interactive panels:



Clear Touch Command™: The software provides a cloud-based control system for all Clear Touch panels on a shared network. Command also acts as a digital decoder on each panel, supports emergency messaging features, and allows administrators to set power-saving modes on all panels.

Clear Touch Collage™: This software enables wireless casting to the panels from many of the most popular educational devices, including Chromebooks.

"Congratulations to the winners of the Best of TCEA contest," says Tech & Learning Group Publisher, Christine Weiser, on the announcement of the winners. "Our judges evaluated each product for its uniqueness in the market and the ability to solve problems in classrooms and schools. There were a variety of solutions nominated for the award, and our judges were impressed with the standout features."

Clear Touch will be recognized in Tech & Learning Magazine's March 2020 issue. Clear Touch is attending TCEA through February 2-7 in Austin, TX, at booth #2433.

ABOUT CLEAR TOUCH

Founded in 2012, Clear Touch is a forward-thinking technology provider named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies two years in a row and recognized as one of South Carolina's 25 Fastest Growing Companies. U.S. owned and operated, Clear Touch is also a winner of multiple Tech & Learning Best of Show awards for its innovative products. The company's commitment to its customers, the reliability of its products, and its industry-leading innovation have paved the way for consistent growth. Clear Touch develops products for education, business, and government, including multi-touch interactive panels, software suites, and accessories. Clear Touch is also a reseller of Clear Digital™ products, including LED video walls, interactive podiums, and mobile display signage.

