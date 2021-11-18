Clear View Systems (CVS) & ZebraHost Reaching New Heights, Together

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS has been proudly developing, producing, and providing professional currency exchange software for small and medium-sized businesses all over the world. With nearly 20 years of experience providing safe and secure currency exchange software solutions, CVS maintains strong alliances with customers in a variety of industries including hospitality, precious metals, financial institutions, private equity and venture capital firms, as well as travel and tourism.

This year, with the launch of the CVS Cloud, new clients and markets have been reached adding to the company's robust CurrencyXchanger Software, various API products, and Digital Rate Boards.

As CVS continues to strive towards broadening its breadth of services and products, this integral partnership with ZebraHost will enable an evolution of exceptionally advanced security and safety for existing and newly integrated CVS customers.

About ZebraHost.

ZebraHost Ransomware Stopper provides businesses a last line of defense by stopping encryption on systems already infected with ransomware.

ZRS does this by deploying honeypot files that, once modified, detect an unauthorized encryption process, and stop it.

When an unauthorized encryption process starts, the process attempts to modify the honeypot files along with other critical data. When the honeypot files sense they are being modified they halt the encryption process attempting to modify them.

ZRS then prompts the user to ask if they have begun the encryption process. If the user answers "Yes", the encryption process is allowed to go through the next time it is attempted. But if the user doesn't answer or answers no, the encryption process is blacklisted. Users that aren't viewing the affected endpoint at the time of infection receive an email stating which system was being modified and the name of the exact file the encryption process was stopped at.

After an encryption process is stopped by ZRS, the system can be shutdown to prevent further spread within the network.

ZRS is signatureless, meaning it can stop even the newest ransomware that hasn't had its behavior recorded and logged by modern anti-virus databases. ZRS provides businesses peace of mind knowing that even if their backups are infected or unavailable, their up-to-date critical data is protected.

To learn more about integrating ZebraHost Ransomware Stopper into your existing system and add it as a robust security tool for your in-house system and CVS software, contact your designated CVS representative or reach out via 1-888-390-0840.

