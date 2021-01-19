CLEAR Wellness Group in Chicago Offering Rapid SAME DAY COVID-19 Antigen Testing and PCR Based COVID-19 Testing and Saliva Testing and GROUP testing

CHICAGO, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Achieving overall wellness and whole health are top priorities at CLEAR Wellness Group in Chicago, Illinois. CLEAR Wellness Group provides primary care, interventional pain options and ketamine treatments, using a multidisciplinary approach, at their clinic. The practice now provides patients the convenience of being able to get COVID-19 testing with the rapid antigen test and PCR test at clinic locations. This testing allows the CLEAR Wellness Group medical team to determine if patients have an active COVID-19 infection. Rapid antigen testing detects protein fragments specific to the coronavirus. Rapid testing can deliver results in 15 - 45 minutes for individuals with symptoms consistent with a COVID-19 infection. Most testing is offered at NO COST within network insurance plans. CLEAR Wellness Group can also accommodate a Self-Pay rate of $125 for rapid tests. CLEAR Wellness Group also offers confirmatory nasal and saliva PCR based testing at the time of the visit. PCR testing is considered the "gold standard" in SARS-CoV-2 detection. This test detects RNA specific to the virus and can identify it within days of infection, even in those with no symptoms. Turnaround time is 2–3-days but can be as little as 24 hours. In addition to offering COVID-19 tests, CLEAR Wellness also provides antibody testing to detect a past COVID-19 infection. COVID-19 testing options can be billed to insurance at no cost to the patient, as most plans fully cover the cost of the test if the practice is in-network.

CLEAR WELLNESS is also pleased to offer GROUP testing, for schools, workplaces, and on-set for Production companies.

"We are pleased to be able to provide our patients COVID-19 rapid testing for those who desire same day, quick results. We hope this allows patients to know if they are positive sooner, in hopes to allow for quicker placement of people in quarantine," says Dr. Trivedi.

Husband and wife team, Dr. Manan Trivedi and Dr. Rinku Shah, lead the CLEAR Wellness Group. Both experienced doctors embrace the focus on whole health for their patients, believing that optimum wellness requires treating the root cause of issues. The clinic offers a wide spectrum of interventional medicine, preventive care, mental health, sports medicine and chronic pain therapies to help patients live healthier lives. The goal is to assess patients from a whole-health perspective, considering both mental and physical health equally important. CLEAR Wellness Group has three clinics in the Chicago area at the following locations, South Loop - 1605 S. Michigan Ave, West Loop - 114 S. Racine Ave. #100 and at 129 S. Roselle Rd, Suite #102 in Schaumburg, IL. To schedule an appointment or for more information about services offered at CLEAR Wellness Group, visit www.clearwellnessgroup.com or call (312) 535-5770.

