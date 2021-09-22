Clear360 Delivers Complete Compliance Solution To Help Organizations Address and Comply to New COVID-19 Regulations

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Darwin Labs Inc. today announced its entry into the US market with Clear360, its flagship Workplace Safety Compliance SaaS solution for businesses. Clear360 helps organizations comply with COVID-19 workplace safety regulations from OSHA and the US Department of Labor. With the recent announcement of President Biden's COVID-19 Action Plan , employers will be required to collect proof of vaccination and test unvaccinated employees weekly for COVID-19.

Clear360 is a complete compliance toolkit for employers. It includes vaccination & testing management software, FDA-approved PCR & Antigen test kits and certified proctors for on-site employee testing.

Ashish Anand, CEO Darwin Labs stated "We recognize how hard the past 18 months have been for business leaders. Without the right software and support components, business leaders will be challenged to stay in compliance with new workplace safety regulations. With Clear360, our goal was to make compliance easy, effortless and automatic. We also wanted to give HR & Safety leaders control and visibility over health risks in their organizations. We'll be bringing more exciting innovations to market in the near future."

Clear360 can be deployed across organizations of all sizes in a matter of days. It speeds up a safe return to the workplace by automating dozens of manual workflows, including screening, testing management, collecting proof of vaccination, case management, contact tracing and much more.

With the Clear360 Web Dashboard, HR can create cohorts, screen users and manage those who present a higher risk based on symptoms, exposure, or test results. It even gathers informed consent from employees, giving employers the necessary rights to collect & store health data. Employees can download the Clear360 mobile app, onboard themselves and easily submit their vaccination records & test results. HR can verify vaccination records, track test results and triage employees based on their vaccination status. Once verified, employee vaccination records automatically transform into a mobile health pass. It is compliant with all regulations, including: HIPAA, PIPEDA, NIST and others.

Businesses looking for a HIPAA-compliant turnkey solution which helps them easily implement vaccination and testing mandates can learn more at www.clear360.com

About Darwin Labs Inc.

Darwin Labs is a SaaS provider of health, safety and wellness software for enterprises and educational institutions. It operates Clear360, a workplace safety solution which uses advanced automation to help businesses reduce health risks, comply with regulations and ensure operational continuity.

