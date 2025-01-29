ClearAlpha Technologies Hires Matthew Rothman to Lead Business Development and Source Investment Management Teams

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearAlpha® Technologies, a global multi-strategy investment platform led by Brian Hurst, Sean Terretta, and Elisha Wiesel, announced today the recent hiring of Matthew Rothman to lead Business Development. In this role, Rothman will oversee the sourcing, vetting, and dealmaking processes for investment management teams.

Matthew Rothman said, "I am excited to be working with Brian, Sean, Elisha, and the team at ClearAlpha bringing on top portfolio managers and investing in high-quality, differentiated strategies. It is great to be part of such an innovative team focused on discovering new ways to grow and diversify our portfolio."

Brian Hurst, Founder and Chief Investment Officer, said: "Matthew has made an impact, helping us expand the platform into liquid credit, expand our portfolio's exposure to additional niche commodity markets, and deepen our expertise in trading European and Asian equities. His experience brings unique insights that strengthen our platform, and we are thrilled to have him on our team."

Matthew brings over 20 years of investment industry experience and a strong network of global relationships. His track record includes sourcing, vetting and dealmaking with portfolio managers trading a broad range of hedge fund strategies, expertise well-aligned with ClearAlpha's focus.

From 2011 – 2014, Matthew served as Managing Director in the business development role at Paloma Partners, where he additionally served on its Investment Committee and Operating Committee. At Paloma, he onboarded strategies across discretionary and systematic equities, event-driven, volatility, and credit. Prior to joining Paloma to lead its business development, he managed a quantamental equities strategy for Paloma as an external portfolio manager. From 2015 – 2018, Matthew served as a co-founder and co-managing partner of a systematic equities hedge fund, R&F Capital, where he oversaw the business and raised assets from institutional investors worldwide. Between 2018 – 2023, Matthew served as a managing principal of Phoenician Capital, a value equities fund. Earlier in his career, Matthew worked in venture capital at EuclidSR Partners and in investment banking at Broadview Associates and Morgan Stanley.

Matthew holds an MBA from Columbia University and a B.A. in Economics from Yale College.

Elisha Wiesel, Founding Partner and Chief Risk Officer, stated: "I have known Matthew for twenty-five years. I am confident that there is no one better to lead our business development efforts here at ClearAlpha Technologies."

ClearAlpha Technologies is a multi-manager investment platform that seeks to generate alpha through unique strategies managed by top talent. The firm leverages advanced technology and automated risk management across multiple asset classes. ClearAlpha is led by Brian Hurst, former Partner, Head of Trading, and Portfolio Manager at AQR; Sean Terretta, former CTO of MUFG Americas and Chief Architect for Tech Strategy and Incubation at Bridgewater Associates; and Elisha Wiesel, former Partner, Chief Risk Officer, and Chief Information Officer of Goldman Sachs.

ClearAlpha's proprietary cloud-native platform, Loop™, enables active portfolio and risk management through dashboards, control panels, and code, going beyond traditional reporting. Its commercial-grade, security-minded, yet flexible design allows for more rapid feature rollouts and quick adoption of new technologies.

ClearAlpha seeks investment teams with a unique perspective, managing uncrowded strategies across various styles and asset classes. The firm invests deeply in these teams to sharpen their niche strategies. The firm is built on principles of alignment, respect, risk management, meritocracy, and integrity.

