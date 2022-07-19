ClearanceJobs Celebrates 20 Years of Connecting Security-Cleared Candidates to Career Opportunities

CENTENNIAL, Colo., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) is celebrating the 20-year anniversary of its ClearanceJobs brand, the leading career marketplace for security-cleared professionals in the defense, intelligence, and homeland security space.

ClearanceJobs launched on July 7th, 2002 in response to the dearth of cleared talent needed to support growing national security concerns in the wake of the September 11 attacks. Founder and President Evan Lesser began the company with a mission to efficiently match cleared candidates with employers in a secure and private platform. ClearanceJobs served as a pioneer in the recruiting industry, growing what started as a transactional job board posting positions to professionals with active government security clearances into a fully transformed career marketplace rooted in engaging and authentic connections.

Today, ClearanceJobs is a $39 million business with over 1.3 million registered candidates and 7,600 active recruiters making more than 78,000 connections each month. With nearly 2,000 subscription clients from government contractors and government agencies, the platform balances participation from employers and candidates, encouraging a forum to share, explore, and engage on the nearly 75,000 career opportunities posted on the site each month.

"Twenty years ago, I launched ClearanceJobs onto the internet. Little did I know that two decades later, I'd still be at the helm of what's become the cornerstone of my personal and professional life. I'm eternally grateful for the ClearanceJobs Family, who has made the business a resounding success and provided so much for so many people. But make no mistake, ClearanceJobs isn't just a business. The work we do every day and the people we help betters national security for everyone. ClearanceJobs matters," said Evan Lesser, Founder and President.

DHI Group, Inc., then known as Dice, Inc., acquired ClearanceJobs in 2004. The ClearanceJobs brand leads product innovation at DHI, serving as a product roadmap guide for Dice, the leading marketplace for technologists. ClearanceJobs employs robust marketplace features including live voice and text chat, video sharing, instant messaging, recruiting automation, and other innovative functionality.

"ClearanceJobs is our North Star at DHI, continually delivering industry-leading valuable features which allow employers and candidates the ability to connect and exchange opportunities," said Art Zeile, President and CEO of DHI Group, Inc. "Under Evan's leadership, we have benefited from the significant contributions and revenue growth that CJ has achieved. I look forward to many more years of product accomplishments and success from ClearanceJobs."

Learn more about how ClearanceJobs can enhance and simplify the recruiting process at www.ClearanceJobs.com.

About ClearanceJobs

ClearanceJobs is the largest security-cleared career marketplace specializing in defense and intelligence jobs for professionals with security clearance. ClearanceJobs is committed to connecting security-cleared professionals and employers in a secure and private environment to fill the jobs that safeguard our nation. ClearanceJobs is a DHI Group, Inc. brand.

About DHI Group, Inc.

DHI Group, Inc (NYSE: DHX) is a provider of AI-powered career marketplaces that focus on technology roles. DHI's two brands, Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search for and connect with highly skilled technologists based on the skills requested. The Company's patented algorithm manage over 100,000 unique technology skills. Additionally, our marketplaces allow technology professionals to find their ideal next career opportunity, with relevant advice and personalized insights. Learn more at www.dhigroupinc.com.

