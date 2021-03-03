ClearanceJobs Releases Annual Compensation Report for Security Cleared Talent

CENTENNIAL, Colo., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) announced today that ClearanceJobs, its leading career marketplace for security-cleared professionals, has released its 2021 Security Clearance Compensation Report.

Security clearance total compensation averaged $103,199 in 2020. Respondents in the 2019 survey had an average total compensation of $101,168, giving the industry a 2% pay bump even during a pandemic year.

The defense industry was largely spared from layoffs and other issues related to COVID-19. That was in large part due to the extension of Section 3610 of the CARES Act, which allowed government contractors to reimburse for leave paid to employees because of the pandemic. Of the 18% of respondents with no change in salary, 8% said it was because of COVID. Respondents with no change or a decrease expressed some confusion about how long the pay freeze or decrease would last, with 46% unsure if it was temporary or permanent.

"The 2021 Security Clearance Compensation Report displays the strengths of the national security workforce despite the many challenges the past year delivered," said Evan Lesser, Founder and President of ClearanceJobs. "In contrast to 2019, which was the year of the government shutdown, 2020 was the year the world shut down—but the national security workforce kept moving forward."

Pandemics and Pay: Many Respondents Willing to Move

The majority of respondents (82%) reported being with their current employer for five years or less, and 63% said they were with their current employer for two years or less. Despite the pandemic, candidates also expressed increased willingness to make a move, with 85% of respondents at least somewhat likely to change jobs or employers in the coming year, a 4% increase from 2019. While more candidates are willing to make a move, fewer are willing to leave national security careers. The majority of respondents (66%) report being 'not at all likely' to leave the cleared industry in the next five years, up 9% from 2019.

Compensation by Job

Business sales ($132,035) topped the lists for high paying jobs, with engineering and IT categories right behind. The cleared tech industry dominates the category of six-figure salary occupations, with the majority of IT and engineering positions paying over $100,000. Systems Engineers ($131,613) IT Software ($127,482) IT Data Science ($120,986) are top paying tech fields. Management rounds out the top five highest paying cleared jobs with average compensation of $124,854.

Cleared Employees Largely Satisfied

Fewer respondents in 2020 report being 'satisfied' with their jobs, down almost 8% from 2019, to 56%. Likewise, more respondents in 2020 report being 'dissatisfied' with their job, up over 3% from 2019. Lower satisfaction combined with increases in likelihood to change jobs could increase industry churn as candidates pursue new opportunities in 2021. Fortunately, the 9% increase in respondents saying they were 'not at all likely' to leave the cleared industry means that while new opportunities may be calling, they're not in the commercial sector.

"If this year has proven anything, it's that the workforce is able to stay mission focused and collaborate remotely— and even get creative with splitting schedules for on-site classified work and taking unclassified work safely home," said Lesser. "The increase in cleared professionals who express a desire to remain in the national security workforce demonstrate the success of these programs and the willingness of employers and agencies to make their employees' needs a priority."

The Security Clearance Compensation report includes cleared compensation by state, occupation, education, security clearance level and other criteria.

Full Report for Employers

Cleared employers can view or download The 2021 Security Clearance Compensation Report.

Full Report for Press

Press can email [email protected] for an ungated link to the full report for viewing or download.

Report Methodology

The 2021 Security Clearance Compensation Report survey was administered online by ClearanceJobs from September 17, 2020 to December 31, 2020. The survey captured 2020 salary (base and total compensation) for United States security-cleared personnel, excluding active-duty military personnel. By definition all respondents included in this analysis have an active or current security clearance issued by the United States federal government, are employed, and reported compensation figures between $18,000 and $300,000. After exclusions, a total of 20,548 survey participants were obtained.

About ClearanceJobs

ClearanceJobs is the largest security-cleared career marketplace specializing in defense and intelligence jobs for professionals with security clearance. ClearanceJobs is committed to connecting security-cleared professionals and employers in a secure and private environment to fill the jobs that safeguard our nation. ClearanceJobs is a DHI Group, Inc. brand.

About DHI Group, Inc.

DHI Group, Inc (NYSE: DHX) is a provider of software products, online tools and services to deliver career marketplaces to candidates and employers globally. DHI's three brands — Dice, ClearanceJobs and eFinancialCareers— enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search, match and connect with highly skilled technologists in specialized fields, particularly technology, those with active government security clearances and in financial services. Professionals find ideal employment opportunities, relevant job advice and personalized data to best manage their whole technologist life. For 30 years, we have leveraged the latest technology to foster career connections in multiple markets including North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region. Find out more at www.dhigroupinc.com.

Investor Contact

Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers

MKR Investor Relations, Inc.

212-448-4181

[email protected]

Media Contact

Lindy Kyzer

Senior Editor, ClearanceJobs

[email protected]

SOURCE DHI Group, Inc.

Related Links

www.dhigroupinc.com

