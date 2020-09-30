Clearasil Announces Partnership and $25,000 Donation to STOMP Out Bullying for National Bullying Prevention Month

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Bullying Prevention Month, Clearasil is partnering with STOMP Out Bullying, the leading national anti-bullying and cyberbullying organization for kids and teens, to raise awareness and engagement in anti-bullying causes by promoting teens' emotional health, skin positivity and support of peers through kindness, empathy and acceptance. As part of this, Clearasil is donating $25,000 and using its national platform to further the reach and impact of STOMP Out Bullying's anti-bullying and peer support efforts by sharing toolkits and educational resources with its loyal social communities, while simultaneously urging them to get involved in the national anti-bullying movement. STOMP Out Bullying is the leading national nonprofit dedicated to changing the culture of students across the country by providing effective solutions and useful resources to help reduce and prevent bullying and cyberbullying. Every October, schools and organizations across the country join in observing National Bullying Prevention Month. The goal of the annual observance is to encourage schools, communities and organizations to help stop bullying and put an end to hatred and racism by increasing awareness of the prevalence and impact of each type of bullying on children of all ages.

(PRNewsfoto/Clearasil)

Clearasil and its social partner, YouTube star Preston Arsement(PrestonPlayz), will provide added support to STOMP Out Bullying's signature campaign, World Day of Bullying Prevention™, on Monday October 5th by urging their distinctive audience to get involved and #BlueUp. On this first Monday of October, participants are invited to join in solidarity by wearing blue shirts, a symbolic movement designed to make this a day bullying prevention is heard around the world.

Clearasil and STOMP Out Bullying are dedicated to maximizing awareness this October and all year round with the hope of coming one step closer to putting an end to bullying!

For more information and resources on how you can get involved, visit www.clearasil.us/pages/anti-bullying and www.stompoutbullying.org/.

About RB

RB* is driven by its purpose to protect, heal and nurture in a relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We fight to make access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment a right, not a privilege, for everyone.

RB is proud to have a stable of trusted household brands found in households in more than 190 countries. These include Enfamil, Nutramigen, Nurofen, Strepsils, Gaviscon, Mucinex, Durex, Scholl, Clearasil, Lysol, Dettol, Veet, Harpic, Cillit Bang, Mortein, Finish, Vanish, Calgon, Woolite, Air Wick and more. 20 million RB products a day are bought by consumers globally.

RB's passion to put consumers and people first, to seek out new opportunities, to strive for excellence in all that we do, and to build shared success with all our partners, while doing the right thing, always is what guides the work of our 42,000+ diverse and talented colleagues worldwide.

For more information visit www.rb.com/us.

*RB is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies

About STOMP Out Bullying

Created in 2005, STOMP Out Bullying is the leading national nonprofit dedicated to changing the culture for all students. It works to reduce and prevent bullying, cyberbullying, and other digital abuse; educates against homophobia, LGBTQ discrimination, racism, and hatred; and deters violence in schools, online, and in communities across the country. In this diverse world, STOMP Out Bullying promotes civility, inclusion, and equality. It teaches effective solutions on how to respond to all forms of bullying as well as educating kids and teens in schools and online. It provides help for those in need and at risk of suicide and raises awareness through peer mentoring programs in schools, public service announcements by noted celebrities, and social media campaigns. Learn more at stompoutbullying.org.

