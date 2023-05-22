ClearBags Helps Small Businesses with Custom Packaging

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearBags produces custom packaging and creative packaging options to help small businesses succeed.

ClearBags has been manufacturing packaging for 30+ years and has been assisting businesses across the nation with their expansive packaging selection. ClearBags not only carries multiple styles and materials of packaging but over hundreds of sizes as well. Customers can choose to customize stock bags and boxes, or have the ClearBags team work with them in making a unique packaging solution to help small businesses stand out.

Products

Known for their bags, ClearBags produces a variety of bags for food items, art, greeting cards and more. Stand Up Pouches are popular among the food community, as well as standard flat zipper bags and heat seal bags. Other bag options include side gusset and bottom gusset bags, commonly used for treats and party favors, handle bags in paper and plastic, and bag sets specifically designed for macarons and cupcakes.

Boxes at ClearBags are available in clear PET options, decorative favor boxes, and food safe sets for candy, chocolates, macarons and cupcakes. Among the rest of the boxes are paper options, clamshells and blister packs for small hardware and fishing accessories, and even shipping and shoe storage boxes.

Also in the packaging line up is pre-cut mats and backing boards for photos and art, cards and envelopes and packaging accessories. Specialty items can also be found online, such as glassine products, vinyl covers, mounting tapes, hang tabs, labels and more.

Capabilities

ClearBags works towards creating the best presentation of their customers' products in the form of packaging, to help customers succeed. The company works with manufacturers, both international and domestic, for printing and packaging fabrication. Customers are able to customize nearly any stock product in the ClearBags arsenal or are welcome to design their own packaging, from choosing materials to designing the shape and look.

Bags and boxes can be made from plastics or eco-friendly materials with a variety of finishes. Glossy finishes are standard, but matte, satin and holographic are also popular options. Pre-cut mats can be customized in color, cut size, and by number of windows. Cards and envelopes can also be custom cut, embossed or debossed, and printed. And, labels can be created to have your company name, nutritional facts, or even personalized for small events.

Custom inquiries start at 5,000 pieces for bags and boxes, per design. 2500 pieces for envelopes and cards, 500 pieces for labels and 25 pieces for photo mats. Contact ClearBags for more information on customization.

About ClearBags

An innovative packaging seller for 30 years, ClearBags offers the widest range of high-quality, product packaging solutions that ship and store flat with low minimums for customization, ease of ordering, speed of delivery, and the support of packaging experts. Explore and learn more about how ClearBags is empowering businesses of all sizes with memorable, and affordable packaging for their year-round needs. https://www.clearbags.com/

