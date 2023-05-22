ClearBags Helps Small Businesses with Custom Packaging

News provided by

ClearBags

22 May, 2023, 08:44 ET

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearBags produces custom packaging and creative packaging options to help small businesses succeed.

ClearBags has been manufacturing packaging for 30+ years and has been assisting businesses across the nation with their expansive packaging selection. ClearBags not only carries multiple styles and materials of packaging but over hundreds of sizes as well. Customers can choose to customize stock bags and boxes, or have the ClearBags team work with them in making a unique packaging solution to help small businesses stand out.

Products

Known for their bags, ClearBags produces a variety of bags for food items, art, greeting cards and more. Stand Up Pouches are popular among the food community, as well as standard flat zipper bags and heat seal bags. Other bag options include side gusset and bottom gusset bags, commonly used for treats and party favors, handle bags in paper and plastic, and bag sets specifically designed for macarons and cupcakes.

Boxes at ClearBags are available in clear PET options, decorative favor boxes, and food safe sets for candy, chocolates, macarons and cupcakes. Among the rest of the boxes are paper options, clamshells and blister packs for small hardware and fishing accessories, and even shipping and shoe storage boxes.

Also in the packaging line up is pre-cut mats and backing boards for photos and art, cards and envelopes and packaging accessories. Specialty items can also be found online, such as glassine products, vinyl covers, mounting tapes, hang tabs, labels and more.

Capabilities

ClearBags works towards creating the best presentation of their customers' products in the form of packaging, to help customers succeed. The company works with manufacturers, both international and domestic, for printing and packaging fabrication. Customers are able to customize nearly any stock product in the ClearBags arsenal or are welcome to design their own packaging, from choosing materials to designing the shape and look.

Bags and boxes can be made from plastics or eco-friendly materials with a variety of finishes. Glossy finishes are standard, but matte, satin and holographic are also popular options. Pre-cut mats can be customized in color, cut size, and by number of windows. Cards and envelopes can also be custom cut, embossed or debossed, and printed. And, labels can be created to have your company name, nutritional facts, or even personalized for small events.

Custom inquiries start at 5,000 pieces for bags and boxes, per design. 2500 pieces for envelopes and cards, 500 pieces for labels and 25 pieces for photo mats. Contact ClearBags for more information on customization.

About ClearBags

An innovative packaging seller for 30 years, ClearBags offers the widest range of high-quality, product packaging solutions that ship and store flat with low minimums for customization, ease of ordering, speed of delivery, and the support of packaging experts. Explore and learn more about how ClearBags is empowering businesses of all sizes with memorable, and affordable packaging for their year-round needs. https://www.clearbags.com/

Media contact:
Julie Vang
[email protected]
8002332630

SOURCE ClearBags

Also from this source

Check Out New Packaging Options at ClearBags

Food Safe Packaging at ClearBags and Upcoming Trade Show

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.