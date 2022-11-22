ClearBags Launches New Holiday Packaging for Clear Friday and Cyber Monday

SELMER, Tenn., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of new products are now available at ClearBags.com, just in time for Clear Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

ClearBags

ClearBags, who has been bringing the public Crystal Clear Bags™ and other quality packaging options for over 30 years, just announced the launch of new product lines and color themes. The new packaging products range from Stand-up Pouches or Doypacks and Gusset Bags to new Window Boxes and packaging accessories. New color themes now include beautiful bright neons and fun holographic designs that are sure to grab the attention of consumers.

Food Safe Holographic Pouches

Designed with a clear front to make sure product can be seen, new Holographic Ice Stand Up Pouches and Black Pouches with Holographic Stars are perfect for coffees, tea, candy, crafts, bath salts, pet treats, cosmetics, and a variety of other products. Other features include: food safe materials, round hang holes for retail display, and tear notches that make opening easy when bags are heat sealed. These bags come open ended and with a reusable zipper for convenience.

Bold Neon Flat Bottom Gusset Bags

Designed to hold items for gifts, party favors, retail, and markets, Neon Flat-Bottom Gusset Bags make a bold statement. With a neon back and a clear front, these new, inventive gusset bags can hold baked goods, candy, cosmetics, candles, and more. Each bag is made from food safe materials and contains a white paper base that allows the bag to stand on its own and provides extra stability. These bags come open ended for convenience, but can be closed with a heat sealer, ribbon, or folded down and secured with a custom sticker or label.

Boxes with Heart and Circle Shaped Windows

ClearBags now has paper boxes with shaped windows. These boxes are a unique and beautiful way to package products while giving consumers a sneak peek of what is inside. Ideal for small baked goods, candies, cosmetic products, favors, and more. Made from 350 gsm food safe Kraft paper material, these boxes feature a window in the shape of a heart or circle with a crystal clear glued-in PET sheet. Available in three colors: brown kraft, white, and pink. The inside of the box is laminated for direct food contact and closes with a tuck tab-style closure.

Labels with Pre-Printed Holiday Designs

Printed Labels are a quick and easy way to make products look custom made. ClearBags is now offering pre-printed designs for holidays, special events, parties, handmade goods and more. Each sheet holds 25 labels with permanent adhesive to ensure the stickers stay in place. ClearBags can also help people create their own custom labels that are unique to them and their brand.

About ClearBags

An innovative packaging seller for 30 years, ClearBags offers the widest range of high-quality, product packaging solutions that ship and store flat with low minimums for customization, ease of ordering, speed of delivery, and the support of packaging experts. Explore and learn more about how ClearBags is empowering businesses of all sizes with memorable, and affordable packaging for their year-round needs. www.clearbags.com

Media contact:

Julie Vang

[email protected]

8002332630

SOURCE ClearBags