ClearBalance Engages Agency Ten22 for Media Relations Services

CUMMING, Ga., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agency Ten22, an award-winning healthcare public relations and digital marketing services company, announced today that it has exceeded six-month benchmarks for revenue cycle client ClearBalance®. Goals set and achieved include content strategy, thought leadership, public relations, social media and speakers bureau services. Founded in 2005, Agency Ten22 is the most respected and affordable marketing and public relations agency for small to medium-sized healthcare IT and service vendors.

"Our firm is honored to be selected by ClearBalance as a proven partner to raise brand awareness, establish thought leadership and position our clients as innovators in the healthcare revenue cycle," said Beth Friedman, Agency Ten22 founder and CEO. "To set, achieve and exceed public relations goals is a testament to the quality work our team delivers." ClearBalance is an established market leader in the healthcare revenue cycle market and features the only HFMA® Peer Reviewed ROI Value Model™.

Agency Ten22 performs a range of services including articles, speaking sessions, social media and blog posts to increase exposure for the company's patient financing solutions. "Agency Ten22 has met or exceeded our expectations with media placements in top-tier publications such as HIMSS Media, HealthLeaders, HFMA and Becker's," said Laurie Heavey, VP of product and strategic marketing for ClearBalance. "We are pleased with what they've accomplished so far and look forward to more great work in the year ahead."

About ClearBalance

ClearBalance, is the leading provider of consumer-friendly patient financing programs to U.S. hospitals and health systems. The company improves net recovery of patient pay accounts and elevates the patient financial experience. ClearBalance delivers patient financing solutions, patient reimbursement, revenue cycle IT expertise and the consumer experience.

About Agency Ten22

Agency Ten22 is a public relations, content management, social media and digital marketing firm focused exclusively on the healthcare and technology industries. Ten22's proven techniques deliver compelling messages, maximize exposure and strengthen market share for healthcare IT and service vendors. Founded in 2005, Agency Ten22 is the most respected media relations agency for small to medium-sized healthcare companies. Visit http://www.ten22pr.com/ or join us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

