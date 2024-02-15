ClearBalance Healthcare Achieves #1 Ranking in Patient Financing Services - A Best in KLAS 2024 Recognition

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearBalance Healthcare proudly announces its esteemed position as the number one Patient Financing Services company in the "2024 Best in KLAS Awards: Software & Services" report. Scoring an impressive 94.3 in its segment, ClearBalance Healthcare emerges as a leader, reflecting the trust and loyalty of healthcare providers nationwide.

2024 Best In KLAS

"At ClearBalance Healthcare, we are honored and humbled to be recognized as the leader in Patient Financing Services by Best in KLAS," expresses Ray Freedenberg, CEO of ClearBalance Healthcare. "This award is a reflection of our deep-seated commitment to easing the financial burden of healthcare for patients while providing robust support to healthcare providers. Our team's relentless focus on creating tailored, patient-friendly financing solutions has always been at the core of our values, and this accolade reinforces the trust our partners and patients have in our services."

This prominent ranking is a testament to ClearBalance Healthcare's dedication to excellence, supported by authentic, positive feedback directly from hospitals and healthcare systems throughout the country. In an industry that relies heavily on exemplary service to cultivate patient care, the acknowledgment from Best in KLAS signifies ClearBalance Healthcare's unwavering commitment.

"The firm has exceeded our expectations because even with all the changes in interest rates and things, they have not altered anything. They haven't asked for anything elevated. They have held to their commitment regardless of changes in the banking world, increases in interest rates, and things like that. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, they took into account the financial crisis and did not turn accounts back to us. They gave patients an extra month…they were very patient-friendly," said a VP/Other Executive (January, 2024) at one voting healthcare system. The feedback echoes the sentiments of healthcare professionals that have witnessed first-hand the improvements in patient satisfaction and system-wide financial strength, thanks to ClearBalance Healthcare's solutions.

For further insight into this significant achievement, interested parties are encouraged to view the full report at 2024 Best in KLAS Awards - Software and Services | KLAS Report and explore the market segment details at 2024 Best In KLAS Patient Financing Services.

Adam Gale, CEO of KLAS Research, appreciates the critical impact of providers' feedback, stating, "At KLAS, we firmly believe that the voice of healthcare providers and payers is paramount. The Best in KLAS awards are based on extensive feedback and evaluations from healthcare professionals across the nation. Winning a Best in KLAS award, therefore, is not just about recognition; it shows the trust and confidence that healthcare providers place in the winning vendors. It also helps validate each vendor's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. We are proud to recognize 2024's Best in KLAS award winners! Their unwavering dedication to improving patient outcomes is wonderfully inspiring."

About ClearBalance Healthcare

At ClearBalance Healthcare, we understand that health and wellness extend beyond clinical care to include the financial well-being of our patients. We're revolutionizing patient financing engagement ensuring patients feel supported not only in managing their expenses but also in navigating the complexities of healthcare finance. Through innovation, compassion, and unwavering commitment, we aim to deliver an exceptional and thorough financial experience, reinforcing our role as compassionate allies in our patients' health journeys. Excellence in patient financing is just the beginning; our true mission is to empower patients, foster financial confidence, and contribute to a healthier, more informed community. Advancing Healthcare. Engaging Patients.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. KLAS also fosters measurement and collaboration between healthcare providers and payers and best practice adoption. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

This prestigious acknowledgment underscores the shared vision and hard work of every team member at ClearBalance Healthcare. The #1 ranking in the 2024 Best in KLAS report illuminates the path forwards, encouraging continuous innovation and quality in the journey to enhance the healthcare financing experience for patients across the country.

