Clearbit Announces Ross Moser as New Chief Executive Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearbit, an industry leader in Market Intelligence software serving B2B organizations, today announced that Ross Moser has been appointed the company's new Chief Executive Officer and member of its Board of Directors. Moser brings a passion for taking customer-centric SaaS solutions to market, and has deep experience in scaling organizations to drive revenue growth. He succeeds current acting CEO Matt Sornson and will immediately assume leadership responsibilities.

"Ross brings a wealth of operational experience along with a passion for customers and product led growth to Clearbit," said Alex MacCaw, Clearbit's founder and member of the Board of Directors. "He is ideally positioned to lead the company on the next stage of our journey and to maximize Clearbit's opportunity with customers, employees, and shareholders. I also want to thank Matt for his leadership and contributions to the organization during this period."

Prior to Clearbit, Ross spent 10 years at SurveyMonkey in a variety of leadership roles, helping establish categories in product-led growth and enterprise feedback. He most recently served as GM of SurveyMonkey's Surveys business, following time as Chief Product Officer, and head of Customer Success & Operations. Before SurveyMonkey, Ross led Product and Operational teams at Google.

"I am incredibly excited to welcome Ross to Clearbit," said Patrick Grady, the company's Executive Chairman. "He has spent his career scaling teams that focus on customer value, and brings to Clearbit a level of strategic clarity and operational rigor that will enable us to capitalize on the founding team's incredible successes and fulfill our potential as an emerging category leader."

Clearbit, founded in 2014, provides a marketing intelligence suite for B2B companies to optimize the value of their digital interactions with customers. The company enables organizations to understand their customers, maximize the value of prospects, and personalize every stage of the marketing and sales process. Deep integrations with leading CRM systems like Hubspot, Marketo, and Salesforce ensure a seamless flow of data across marketing, product, sales, and analytics teams.

"I am inspired by the innovative solutions in Market Intelligence that Clearbit has created, enabling the best B2B businesses in the world to optimize their interactions with prospects and customers," said Moser. "It's an honor to join this talented team as CEO and build on the outstanding momentum that Matt and Alex have created. I am deeply committed to holding customers as our polestar as we expand the value and impact of our solutions in the market."

About Clearbit

Clearbit is the B2B marketing intelligence engine that maximizes the value of your acquisition and retention efforts. Clearbit helps companies grow by getting the right data directly into the tools they already use, in real time. Today over 1,500 customers in organizations including Segment, Asana, and Atlassian, use our suite of tools and APIs to provide actionable intelligence to drive business growth. Clearbit is backed by Zetta Venture Partners, Bedrock Capital, Battery Ventures, First Round Capital, and Cross Creek Capital. It is based in San Francisco, California. Get started at www.clearbit.com

