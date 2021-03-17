Clearbit Appoints Patrick Grady and Jason Maynard to Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearbit, a leading source for B2B market intelligence, today announced the appointment of Patrick Grady and Jason Maynard to the company's board of directors. Grady, a B2B cloud pioneer, who will serve as executive chairman of the board, brings three decades of experience building and backing high growth tech companies. Maynard, a 26-year software industry veteran, former leading Wall Street SaaS analyst, and current Oracle NetSuite executive brings extensive go-to-market, operational, and financial experience.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Patrick and Jason to the Clearbit board during this dynamic period of industry change and innovation," said Alex MacCaw, founder of Clearbit. "Both leaders bring a wealth of experience building and advising market-leading cloud companies. Their expertise in scaling and category creation will add tremendous value as we capitalize on our early successes, accelerate growth initiatives, expand our data ecosystem, and continue to deliver for our customers."

Grady founded and scaled Rearden Commerce, the industry's first enterprise SaaS company and early $1.5B tech unicorn. He currently serves as Chairman and CEO of TetraScience, the world's leading R&D Data Cloud company.

"I'm honored to join Clearbit as executive chairman and look forward to the opportunity to help guide the company during this new chapter," said Grady. "I am excited to partner with the team as we work to fully capitalize on our opportunity within the $24 billion market intelligence segment, leveraging our market leading technology and deep expertise helping customers magnify the value of their acquisition funnel."

Maynard is currently the SVP of Global Field Operations for the Oracle NetSuite global business unit, where he is responsible for all go-to-market functions and strategy. Before he joined NetSuite in 2015, he spent 15 years as a leading software equity research analyst, where he participated in numerous IPO transactions and was a pioneer on Wall Street in recognizing the cloud computing trend.

"Clearbit's industry expertise, coupled with its best-in-class market intelligence products, position the company for category leadership as the company grows," said Maynard. "I'm excited to join Clearbit's board of directors and help the company scale while significantly expanding our position in the market."

About Clearbit

Clearbit is the B2B marketing data engine that maximizes the value of your acquisition and retention efforts. Clearbit helps companies grow by getting the right customer data directly into the tools they already use, in real time. Today over 1500 customers in organizations including Segment, Asana, and Atlassian, use our suite of tools and APIs to provide actionable intelligence to drive business growth. Clearbit is backed by Zetta Venture Partners, Bedrock Capital, Battery Ventures, First Round Capital, and Cross Creek Capital. It is based in San Francisco, California. Get started at www.clearbit.com

