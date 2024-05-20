ClearBlade & SAS have been positioned as the leaders in the 2024 SPARK Matrix™ for the global Internet of Things (IoT) Edge Analytics platform market by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Shared market leadership underscores strong partnership in Edge AI applications

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix ™ provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Internet of Things (IoT) edge analytics platform vendors.

SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Internet of Things (IoT) edge analytics platform vendors. ClearBlade's comprehensive technology and customer experience management have received strong ratings for technology excellence and customer impact.

SAS ® Event Stream Processing , a sophisticated analytics platform tailored for edge computing, offers organizations the ability to process data close to its origin, facilitating faster and more informed decisions.

MIDDLETON, Mass., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it named ClearBlade and SAS 2024 technology leaders in its SPARK Matrix: IoT Edge Analytics Platforms.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors. It offers strategic information to users for evaluating the capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions of various vendors.

Comments on the News

"To streamline the development of IoT platforms, ClearBlade offers a comprehensive suite of developer tools, such as a web-based Integrated Development Environment (IDE), Command-Line Interface (CLI), and a devkit for local development. The company's API-first approach, with local development options and edge runtime support, empowers developers to create and test applications locally, thereby enhancing their productivity. ClearBlade's comprehensive rules processing engine enables analytics and action triggering based on predefined rules. The engine is supported by full code runtime and Open Neural Network Exchange (ONNX) frameworks for edge AI executions. ClearBlade's platform ensures fault tolerance and data integrity through its robust synchronization capabilities, while its extensive support for various protocols and seamless integration with third-party applications enhance interoperability and expand analytical possibilities for IoT solutions. The company has received strong ratings across parameters of technology excellence and customer impact and has been positioned as a leader in the 2024 SPARK Matrix of the IoT Edge Analytics Platform Market," said Quadrant Knowledge Solutions Analyst Vyshak K.

Download report: https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/spark-matrix-iot-edge-analytics-platforms-q2-2024-3240

" We're honored to be named the leader in IoT Edge Analytics Platforms alongside our partner SAS," said ClearBlade Founder & CEO Eric Simone . "Our customers rely on our flexible IoT Edge application to not only connect their assets, but also to leverage machine data for real-time insights that improve safety, efficiency and sustainability. A great example of this is our solar farm work at SAS - we're thrilled to share a leadership position with our innovative, valued partner."

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions defines the IoT edge analytics platform as "a software platform designed to collect, process, and analyze data generated by Internet of Things (IoT) devices at the edge of a network—close to the source where data is generated—and derive insights from it. The platform enables real-time or near-real-time analysis and decision-making without the need to send data to a centralized location for processing. By performing analytics at the edge, these platforms can reduce latency, bandwidth usage, and dependency on cloud services, making them ideal for use cases where real-time responsiveness, data privacy, or intermittent connectivity are critical factors. Overall, an IoT edge analytics platform empowers organizations to derive the potential of their IoT deployments by offering actionable insights and intelligence directly at the edge of the network. The key capabilities of an IoT edge analytics platform include data streaming, data management, edge analytics, fault tolerance and reliability, developer tools, and integration and interoperability."

