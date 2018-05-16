ClearBlade Named A "Cool Vendor" By Gartner

"ClearBlade was built to cut through the problems technology leaders face when developing IoT solutions for their organizations," said Eric Simone, ClearBlade's founder and CEO. "We are incredibly honored to be recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor."

According to Gartner "IoT platforms have emerged as the critical middleware tool to connect to the asset and extract data. They are part of a broader IoT solution that will include elements such as communications, security, advanced analytics gateways and business applications."

ClearBlade's technology has quickly become the industry standard for IoT middleware, delivering unmatched capabilities in a single platform that operates in the cloud, on-premises, and at the edge.

Gartner also notes that "While most IoT projects involve a complex mix of technologies, from communications to analytics, the foremost challenges for many enterprises remain connecting to heterogeneous assets or products and extracting the information in a way that enterprise stakeholders can use."

ClearBlade has emerged as the only IoT software company that can fully address these challenges. ClearBlade's products are developer friendly and feature fully open APIs and SDKs, industry leading security practices, reusable enterprise grade solutions, device lifecycle management, customizable visualizations, and a future-proof architecture that seamlessly integrates new technologies and legacy systems.

ClearBlade is engineering the connected world, working with leaders in a range of industries, including transportation, logistics, smart buildings, manufacturing, and healthcare. ClearBlade is a Platinum sponsor of IoT World 2018 in Santa Clara, CA May 14-17. Come meet our team at Booth #722 (learn more here).

To read the full report "Cool Vendors in IoT Platforms" by Alfonso Velosa, Eric Goodness, Nathan Nuttall, Emil Berthelsen, May 1, 2018 click here (requires Gartner subscription).

