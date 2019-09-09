Clearbox Systems Pty. Ltd. and Kythera Space Solutions Announce Strategic Partnership

CANBERRA, Australia and BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearbox Systems Pty Ltd, Australia's leading provider of SATCOM ground control systems, and Prime Contractor for the Australian Defence Force's (ADF) SATCOM ground control element, and Kythera Space Solutions, the industry leader in dynamic management systems for next-generation satellites and networks, announced today they have entered into a strategic partnership to offer a joint space and ground control solution that supports ADF's SATCOM vision and roadmap.

Dynamic Satellite and Ground Network Control Solution Addresses the Future Needs of the Australian Defence Force's SATCOM Program

The future SATCOM operational environment is demanding, congested, and contested. To meet the challenge, ADF requires SATCOM solutions that provide dynamic, responsive, resilient communications that are highly flexible, agile, interoperable, and supportable. The Clearbox-Kythera solution leverages Clearbox's full complement of ground control systems that support ADF today, coupled with Kythera's advanced Dynamic Satellite Network Operating System to enable autonomous satellite operations that dynamically delivers optimized communications service with unprecedented levels of flexibility, agility, and resiliency.

The Clearbox-Kythera solution promises to usher in a new era of assured mission supportability for ADF, with the ability to exploit the latest flexible, processor-enabled, High Throughput Satellites (HTS) as well as legacy in-orbit assets to provide the highest quality communications service and minute-by-minute adaptability to changes in operational needs, environmental conditions, and threats.

"The ADF's next generation SATCOM systems are increasingly complex, and ADF is rightly demanding solutions that provide flexibility and agility as well as resilience and redundancy," said Jeremy Hallett, Executive Director at Clearbox Systems. "Kythera's Dynamic Space Network Operating System enables us to meet these challenges head-on, providing ADF with unprecedented levels of dynamic, predictive, and responsive satellite service."

"The ADF talks about needing to be able to build a next-generation SATCOM service capable of responding to mission changes and adverse changes in capability within minutes," noted Dr. Jeffrey Freedman, CEO of Kythera. "This is exactly what Kythera's Dynamic Space Network Operating System is designed to do. With Clearbox, we are able to orchestrate space network assets and ground network components in real-time for optimized mission performance under the most demanding circumstances."

Clearbox will be demonstrating both Kythera and Clearbox products at MILCIS 2019 November 12-14 in Canberra.

About Clearbox Systems

Clearbox Systems (http://www.clearboxsystems.com.au) is a technology company focused on developing new approaches and techniques for the Operation and Management of Communications Networks and the Electromagnetic Spectrum. Developed in Australia and leveraging the best of our local and international partners, Clearbox Systems' innovative software and hardware solutions are deployed spanning Satellite Communications, Television and Radio Broadcast, Air Traffic Control, Terrestrial Networks and Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance and Electronic Warfare (ISREW).

About Kythera Space Solutions

Kythera Space Solutions is the leading provider of dynamic management systems for next generation satellite payloads and networks. Sophisticated communication satellites with channelization and beam forming capabilities promise satellite operators and their customers extraordinary flexibility, but at the risk of newfound complexity. Kythera's intelligent Dynamic Space Network Operating System makes it easy to harness the power of the most advanced high-throughput satellites in the most complex satellite constellations.

