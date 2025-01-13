Clearbrook, LLC Clarifies Confusion in Market Regarding Its Gravity Fed Water Filter

MOBILE, Ala., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the sake of clearing up internet rumors and social media comments regarding the Black Berkey water filter system, Clearbrook, LLC, the manufacturer and formulator of the BB9 filter, feels it important to disclose key developments relevant to the availability of Clearbrook technologies in the marketplace.

Since its inception, Clearbrook has provided New Millennium, Ltd. (the owner of Black Berkey's trade name) with filters using Clearbrook's decades long skill and experience. However, two years ago, Clearbrook was forced to cease the procurement requests of New Millennium due the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA's) interpretation and enforcement of federal pesticidal regulations involving the labeling, marketing, and sale of water filters by Berkey. More specifically, the EPA interprets its regulations as requiring sellers that makes certain health claims to apply for pesticidal registration under the Federal Insecticide and Rodenticide Act. (defining health claims as including the reduction or removal of microorganisms from drinking water).

In order to come into compliance as a seller, New Millennium was told it can (1) stop sales of products that make such health claims; (2) change its web sites, labelling and packaging; or (3) undergo a pesticidal registration. New Millennium challenged the EPA's enforcement practices, saying the EPA is misinterpreting the law and the filter market in general. Plus, a registration process would likely take years, and could result in the destruction of the brand. The EPA responded with "Stop Sale Orders" against several Berkey distributors, which resulted in federal court litigation.i

In order to come into compliance itself, Clearbrook had to agree not to sell to anyone distributing under the Black Berkey trade name until this litigation was resolved. Clearbrook is, however, legally able to provide EPA acceptable filters to the marketplace. As such Clearbrook will seek new retail providers and is ready, willing and able to provide its technology to the public once again.

Given Clearbrook's technologies are being brought to market again, several misdirected comments on social media about the contents of the Black Berkey filter should be addressed. Specifically, some post filters sold as "Berkey" may been tested and shown to contain silica alumina or aluminate. The suggestion is that these particulates may have a connection to early onset of Alzheimer's disease. These are not filters produced by Clearbrook. There are many knock-off filters (primarily manufactured in China) that can be purchased online that may contain any number of formulations. To be clear, though, Clearbrook (a US company) has never made a water filter that utilizes any form of alumina for fluoride reduction.

