Clearbrook Massachusetts Introduces the Mental Health Program in Baldwinville, Massachusetts

Banyan Treatment Centers has expanded their mental health program to the state of Massachusetts at the Clearbrook location. Banyan insists on providing patients with necessary care at a full treatment continuum and continues to grow the reach of the programs in which they offer.

Banyan Treatment Centers, known for their innovative approach towards treatment for substance use disorders, began specializing in mental health in 2017 in South Florida and now stands as the leader in mental health and addiction recovery across the nation.

The mental health program at Clearbrook Massachusetts offers inpatient treatment for mood, thought, and anxiety disorder. Various unique therapies and programs are utilized to accommodate the patient's specific needs, including art therapy, cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), dialectical behavioral therapy (DBT), ancillary programs, and much more.

In addition to the mental health program at Clearbrook Massachusetts, inpatient care for drug and alcohol addiction treatment is also offered, allowing patients to seek treatment for dual diagnosis. Treating co-occurring conditions along with personalized treatment plans gives patients a higher chance of success.

Banyan strives to be a resource to the mental health community, permitting additional expansion on the horizon. To learn how Banyan is improving the lives of individuals with mental health disorders, see the organization's media section or Banyan blog. If you or someone you know is struggling with a mental health disorder, substance use disorder, or an eating disorder, please call us today at (877) 836-7614.

Banyan Treatment Centers

Website: https://www.banyancenters.com

Banyan Treatment Centers