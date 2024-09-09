ClearCam Inc. Announces New Additions to Board of Directors

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearCam Inc., the leading innovator in improving laparoscopic visualization, is pleased to announce the appointment of two distinguished professionals to its Board of Directors. Bill Hale, of Hale Holdings, and Hal Jones, of Johnson and Jones Development and Universal Plant Services, will join the Board effective September 1, 2024. They will be joining existing board members John Uecker, MD, FACS; Douglas Stoakley; and David Laverty, MD.

Bill Hale is a principal, along with his father John and brother Joseph, in Hale Holdings Group, LLC, a Texas-based family office owned and operated by the Hale family. Hale Holdings is a highly qualified value-added investor bringing a breadth and depth of industry, financial, and managerial experience to its investment partners. Prior to joining Hale Holdings, Bill spent 20 years as an investment banker primarily involved in advising and investing in power and energy projects where he financed over $10B in capital projects. Bill's extensive experience and discipline in finance, commercialization, and strategic operations will be a strong addition to the company.

Hal Jones carries many titles professionally. Currently, he is a partner in Johnson & Jones Development, which has four developments underway totaling $55M. He is also Co-Chairman of Universal Plant Services (servicing Power Generation and Petrochemical Industries) with sales of $700M. From 2006 to 2021, Mr. Jones partnered with Red McCombs and created Hal Jones Development, where they created 17 projects and sales of over $800M. Ultimately, Hal sees himself as an entrepreneur and brings his strong track record of driving business success to ClearCam's Board of Directors.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bill and Hal to our Board of Directors," said Dr. John Uecker, CEO of ClearCam Inc. "Their combined experience and leadership will be instrumental as we continue to innovate, expand, and commercialize our product offerings. We look forward to their contributions in guiding ClearCam towards achieving our strategic goals."

ClearCam Inc. remains committed to improving the quality and efficiency of laparoscopic surgeries through its groundbreaking ClearScope™ technology. The addition of these esteemed board members underscores ClearCam's dedication to excellence and growth in the medical device industry.

For more information about ClearCam Inc. and its innovative solutions, please visit www.clearcam-med.com .

Contact: Silvana Nasreddine

[email protected]

(888) 863-8128

SOURCE ClearCam Inc.