ClearCam™ Selected by AFWERX for SBIR Phase I Award to Advance ClearScope IQ™ Surgical Visualization Technology

Austin-based medtech company awarded $74,360 to explore AI-enabled surgical visualization technology for Department of the Air Force applications

AUSTIN, Texas, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearCam™, Inc., an Austin-based medical device company focused on minimally invasive surgery, announces it has been selected by AFWERX for an SBIR Phase I contract in the amount of $74,360 focused on ClearScope IQ™, ClearCam™'s emerging AI-enabled surgical visualization technology, to address challenges in the Department of the Air Force.

The award supports ClearCam™'s work to advance ClearScope IQ™, a platform that integrates proprietary AI visualization software with a mechanical lens cleaner. In minimally invasive surgery, a clear view is essential.

For ClearCam™, the AFWERX award represents an opportunity to explore how the company's mission — helping surgeons maintain clear visualization when it matters most — may support military medicine, surgical readiness, and intelligent surgical systems.

"ClearScope IQ™ is the next evolution of ClearCam™'s approach to enhancing surgical visualization," said Christopher Idelson, PhD, CTO and Co-Founder of ClearCam™, Inc. "With ClearScope IQ™, we are exploring how artificial intelligence can help recognize visualization degradation and create a foundation for smarter, more responsive surgical tools. A successful effort could strengthen ClearCam™'s platform and support the connected operating room of the future, where intelligent systems will depend on clear vision."

The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal-to-award timelines, expanding opportunities to small business, and reducing bureaucratic overhead through process improvement changes in contract execution. The Department of the Air Force began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018, expanding the range of innovations the DAF funded. Following notification of award on June 25, 2026, ClearCam™ will start its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that strengthen national defense.

For ClearCam™ CEO and Co-Founder John Uecker, MD, FACS, the award carries professional and personal meaning.

"As a veteran, this opportunity is meaningful," said Dr. Uecker. "To work with the Air Force and explore how our technology may support the people who serve our country is an honor. We are proud to begin this journey with AFWERX and excited about contributing to military medicine and national defense, alongside our impact for civilian stakeholders."

The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.

About ClearCam™, Inc.

ClearCam™, Inc. is an Austin, Texas-based medical device company focused on visualization technologies that improve minimally invasive surgery. ClearCam™'s mission is to enhance surgical safety, efficiency, and patient outcomes through practical operating room solutions. Its flagship product, ClearScope™, is designed to solve one of laparoscopy's most persistent challenges: maintaining a clear view. ClearCam™ is advancing ClearScope IQ™, an AI-enabled platform focused on the future of intelligent surgery.

Contact:

Douglas Stoakley

President & COO

ClearCam, Inc.

[email protected] | 888-836-8128

SOURCE ClearCam Inc.