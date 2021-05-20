ClearCaptions® Increases Service Use by 44% Over the Previous Year

ClearCaptions record growth is fueled by an increased demand for the hard-of-hearing community, including seniors, who turned to call captioning services during the pandemic to help communicate with friends and family, access essential services like 911 and stay connected with health care providers. Additionally, as the baby boomer population increases and there is less of a stigma around hearing loss, hard-of-hearing individuals of all ages are turning to solutions like ClearCaptions' call captioning to stay connected and communicate.

According to the Hearing Loss Association of America, over 48 million Americans have some degree of hearing loss and independent studies estimate that 12.8 million have hearing loss significant enough to require a captioned telephone service. Even without the ability to meet with individuals in-person due to COVID-19 - which was standard practice before the pandemic - ClearCaptions has been able to successfully serve this rapidly growing market resulting in continued dramatic company growth.

"ClearCaptions began its commitment ten years ago to help individuals with hearing loss stay connected and live independently," said Robert Rae, CEO of ClearCaptions. "Our ability to provide reliable and excellent service is a testament to our growth. We are looking forward to reaching more people who are in need of our call captioning service."

ClearCaptions is continuing its success into 2021. In April, the company announced the Federal Communications Commission certification of its Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) capability. This will provide increased accuracy, speed and a more consistent user experience to its customers. Utilizing ASR facilitates a lower cost structure for the company, improving its competitive strength in the industry, and ultimately enabling future cost reductions that will increase available public funds for services provided to those who need assistance with telecommunications per the Americans with Disabilities Act, including hard-of-hearing individuals.

Additionally, in the first quarter of this year, the company launched its remote access support for customers. With this new service, ClearCaptions support agents can bypass in-person contact with customers while support agents troubleshoot the equipment remotely - vital in today's climate and important to serving seniors that may not be tech savvy. In addition to measures implemented in 2020 to strengthen remote installations, online tutorials, and ongoing digital support, this remote support allows the company to provide exceptional service with safety and ease of use as top priorities.

About ClearCaptions – WordsMatter™

ClearCaptions, LLC., established in 2011, is a Federal Communications Commission (FCC)-certified Internet Protocol Captioned Telephone Service Provider. The service provides near real-time transcription of spoken phone conversations into text captions made visible to the user during an active call. Available on our specially designed home phones and on mobile devices – iPhone® and iPad® – the service, which is funded through a federally administered program, is provided at no charge to qualified registered consumers through Title IV of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). For more information visit clearcaptions.com and follow us on Facebook at @ClearCaptions.



FEDERAL LAW PROHIBITS ANYONE BUT REGISTERED USERS WITH HEARING LOSS FROM USING INTERNET PROTOCOL (IP) CAPTIONED TELEPHONES WITH THE CAPTIONS TURNED ON. IP captioned telephone service may use a live operator. The operator generates captions of what the other party to the call says. These captions are then sent to your phone. There is a cost for each minute of captions generated, paid from a federally administered fund.

