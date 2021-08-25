ClearCaptions® Named to Inc. 5000 and Sacramento Business Journal Fastest Growing Companies Lists

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearCaptions , a leading call captioning service provider that enables the hard-of-hearing to communicate, has been named to the 2021 Inc. 5000 list and the 2021 Fastest Growing Companies listing by the Sacramento Business Journal . ClearCaptions appeared for the fifth consecutive year on the Fastest Growing Companies list and the company was named to the Inc. 5000 list for demonstrating 114% revenue growth from 2017-2020. These recent achievements are attributed to the company's record growth over the past several years.

"ClearCaptions is honored to be recognized for its growth and by making it into the prestigious Inc. 5000 list this year and the Sacramento Business Journal's Fastest Growing Companies list for the fifth year in a row," said Robert Rae, CEO of ClearCaptions. "Our recent listings are a testament to the company's products, innovation, people and customers that reflect our consistent growth as a company over the past several years."

The company's captioning service provides near real-time transcription of spoken phone conversations into text captions made visible to the user during an active call on specially designed home phones, as well as on an iPad® and iPhone® app. ClearCaptions strives to help maintain connection and independence for those with hearing loss, primarily seniors, who without call captioning would have been isolated during the pandemic.

ClearCaptions' innovations in 2021 include the Federal Communications Commission certification of its Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) capability, providing an increase in call accuracy, speed and a more consistent user experience to its customers. Additionally, in the first quarter of this year, the company launched its remote access support for customers. With this new service, ClearCaptions support agents can bypass in-person contact with customers while support agents troubleshoot the equipment remotely - vital in today's climate and important to serving seniors that may not be tech savvy.

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020, with a minimum revenue requirement of $2 million in 2020. Companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found here .

Companies on the Sacramento Business Journal Fastest Growing Companies list are based in Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer or Yolo counties. To qualify for the list, companies needed to have posted at least $200,000 in revenue for 2018. The full list of companies can be found here .

About ClearCaptions – WordsMatter™

ClearCaptions, LLC., established in 2011, is a Federal Communications Commission (FCC)-certified Internet Protocol Captioned Telephone Service Provider. The service provides near real-time transcription of spoken phone conversations into text captions made visible to the user during an active call. Available on our specially designed home phones and on mobile devices – iPhone® and iPad® – the service, which is funded through a federally administered program, is provided at no charge to qualified registered consumers through Title IV of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). For more information visit clearcaptions.com and follow us on Facebook at @ClearCaptions.

FEDERAL LAW PROHIBITS ANYONE BUT REGISTERED USERS WITH HEARING LOSS FROM USING INTERNET PROTOCOL (IP) CAPTIONED TELEPHONES WITH THE CAPTIONS TURNED ON. IP captioned telephone service may use a live operator. The operator generates captions of what the other party to the call says. These captions are then sent to your phone. There is a cost for each minute of captions generated, paid from a federally administered fund.

