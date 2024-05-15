Clearcover Partners With Ada To Deploy Customer-Facing AI Solution

The leading insurtech aims to uplevel its customer service experience with the integration of the generative AI-powered tool into its platforms

CHICAGO, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearcover , a next-generation car insurance company, announces the launch of a customer-facing generative AI solution in partnership with Ada, the AI-native customer service automation company.

Ada's 'AI Agent'* for customer service automation, complements and streamlines the workflow for Clearcover's Customer Advocates.

The new solution, which is available to customers 24/7 via Clearcover's website and mobile app through a conversational interface, significantly reduces wait times while delivering quick, precise and mindful responses and resolutions to even the most complex inquiries.

Within the first month of launching to Clearcover policyholders, over 35% of Clearcover customer chat inquiries were automatically resolved.

"Our customers expect the best digital customer experiences in the insurance industry and Ada helps to make that a reality. Combining the power of our API-first custom policy administration system with Ada's technology provides a next-level customer experience while reducing operational costs and improving overall efficiency," said Clearcover Chief Product and Innovation Officer Adam Fischer .

According to a 2023 report by Hubspot, 78% of customer service professionals surveyed said they believe AI helps them spend more time on the more important parts of their roles.

"Unlike chatbots, 'AI Agents'* for customer service are designed to intelligently reason through problems, learn from interactions, and make decisions. They're no longer passive tools waiting for our input. These intelligent agents are proactive partners, capable of understanding our needs and helping us make the most advantageous decisions," said Ada Chief Product and Technical Officer Mike Gozzo.

The solution integrates directly with Clearcover's internal systems, knowledge bases, and policies and guidelines to deploy a number of action-oriented capabilities. This includes retrieving information from Clearcover's proprietary Policy Administration System to answer questions regarding policies and coverage and collecting relevant information from the customer to make escalating an inquiry to a specific Clearcover employee more efficient.

Ada's 'AI Agent'* for customer service is designed to grow along with Clearcover and continue to improve and evolve through performance reviewing, human guidance and feedback.

The functionality is also available to Clearcover's insurance agent partners via its Agent Portal to retrieve and instantaneously provide smart answers to commonly asked questions based on the existing knowledge base content.

Last month, Clearcover announced the launch of two other proprietary generative AI solutions, including its tool that fully digitizes statement collection at first notice of loss (FNOL) to streamline claims processes and its claims assistant that supports claims adjusters in analyzing files and drafting communications to claimants and their representatives.

For more information on Clearcover, please visit Clearcover.com .

*'AI Agents' are not licensed insurance agents and do not sell, solicit or negotiate insurance or perform any tasks that require a license.

About Clearcover

Clearcover is a next-generation insurance company that provides customers with the technology they need to confidently make the smartest decisions at every step. Clearcover is challenging the status quo with hassle-free insurance that redefines what it means to put the customer first, delivering affordable car insurance with one of the industry's fastest claims experiences. Clearcover includes Clearcover, Inc., which was founded in 2016 by Kyle Nakatsuji and Derek Brigham, Clearcover Insurance Company (NAIC #16524) and Clearcover Insurance Agency. Clearcover has raised more than $480 million in funding to date. In 2023, the insurance fintech ranked No.56 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list and was on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies in America list for the second consecutive year. For more information, visit Clearcover.com.

About Ada

Ada is an AI-native customer service automation company on a mission to make customer service extraordinary for everyone. Ada makes it easy for businesses to automatically resolve the greatest number of customer service conversations — across channels and languages — with the least amount of effort. Since 2016, Ada has powered more than 4 billion automated customer interactions for brands like Meta, Verizon, AirAsia, Yeti, and Square. Born in Toronto, Ada serves companies and their customers worldwide. For more information, visit www.ada.cx .

