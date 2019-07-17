ClearCut Medical Appoints Jim Buck as President & CEO

MINNEAPOLIS and REHOVOT, Israel, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearCut Medical Inc., a developer of innovative, portable MRI systems for intraoperative margin assessment in cancer surgery, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jim Buck as President & CEO replacing accomplished and leading physicist Armin Schon, PhD in conjunction with the company's transition from a development stage to commercial stage company.

Jim joined ClearCut after more than twenty-five years successfully developing and commercializing innovative medical technologies. Prior to joining ClearCut, Jim served as CEO or held other senior leadership roles spanning cardiac rhythm management, structural heart disease and minimally invasive surgery segments, with companies including Johnson & Johnson, St. Jude Medical, and most recently, Mardil Medical. He brings a proven track record of successfully developing and commercializing a number of breakthrough technologies that dramatically improved healthcare for patients.

Jim holds a master of management from Northwestern University's Kellogg Graduate School of management and a bachelor's degree from Indiana University.

"ClearCut's success to date has been driven by an incredibly strong team. As we prepare for commercialization, we are happy to be adding world class senior talent who will lay the foundation for our future success. Jim's experience developing and commercializing innovative technologies make for a perfect fit with ClearCut, said Chairman Mike Berman. "His proven ability to build value in venture-backed companies and navigate regulatory, reimbursement and early market commercialization environments will be an invaluable asset."

"ClearCut's ClearSight™ System is poised to make a major impact on cancer surgery and clinical pathology," noted Jim Buck. "The team has done a phenomenal job developing, protecting and clinically testing this important breakthrough in MRI technology form factor, and in establishing strong clinical and strategic relationships that will be the basis for global adoption starting with the European launch late this year. It is exciting to join such a dynamic team."

About Clear-Cut Medical

Clear-Cut Medical is a medical device company based in Rehovot, Israel with a US subsidiary in Minneapolis, Minnesota that is dedicated to improving the quality of care for cancer patients through its novel intra-operative MRI technology. The company has developed the compact, mobile, affordable and easy to use ClearSight™ system for excised tissue assessment. The system utilizes state of the art proprietary MRI technology for real time tissue margin assessment. Clinical trial results of the ClearSight™ system in breast conserving surgery have shown high sensitivity and specificity and it will be commercialized with the objective of significantly reducing the need for repeat surgery in Lumpectomy patients.

