Clear/Cut Phocus™ Naturally Caffeinated Sparkling Water Announces National Availability At CVS Pharmacy

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear/Cut Phocus™ (Phocus), a first-of-its-kind premium sparkling water containing natural caffeine and L-theanine, is now available at over 800 CVS locations nationwide. CVS has brought on Phocus as part of the pharmacy chain's better-for-you-beverage program, a commitment to promoting the personal wellness of its customers by providing healthier beverage options on its shelves.

"CVS is dedicated to expanding its selection of premium, healthy food and beverage offerings, and we're excited to be working with them to offer Phocus to their customers," said Tom O'Grady, CEO and Co-Founder of Phocus. "Together, we'll be able to deliver on the promise of offering alternatives to soda and energy drinks to health-conscious customers across the country through our innovative approach to sparkling water."

A pioneer in the sparkling water category, Phocus was developed in Louisville, Kentucky by entrepreneurs seeking a healthier natural source of caffeine outside of coffee, energy drinks and sugary sodas. By sourcing natural caffeine from green tea leaves, Phocus offers a solution for those seeking healthy energy and hydration by releasing energy to the body at a steady balanced rate with the help of L-Theanine, a natural amino acid known to reduce anxiety and enhance focus.

CVS customers will be able to purchase three Phocus flavors, including Grapefruit, Blood Orange and Yuzu & Lime. Phocus is also available online at Amazon.com and at www.DrinkPhocus.com. For more information on Phocus and for a full list of stores where Phocus is sold, please visit www.DrinkPhocus.com.

About Clear/Cut Phocus ™

Phocus is a first-of-its-kind naturally energizing sparkling water, containing caffeine derived from a green tea leaves. Purifying water using reverse osmosis, carbon towers and UV light filtration, Phocus has harnessed the best nature has to offer, to create a water that provides unparalleled zero-calorie refreshment. Unlike leading energy drinks and sodas, Phocus contains no calories, preservatives, sweeteners, or sodium, instead leveraging a unique blend of natural energy boosters, concentration enhancers and hydrating agents to keep drinkers fueled and focused. For more information, please visit www.DrinkPhocus.com.

SOURCE Clear/Cut Phocus

Related Links

https://www.drinkphocus.com

