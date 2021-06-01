ClearDox LLC Appoints Richard Nelson as Chief Executive Officer

STAMFORD, Conn., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearDox LLC, operator of the proven SaaS platform providing data management and digital transformation solutions to commodity verticals, announced today that Richard Nelson has been appointed as the company's Chief Executive Officer.

Nelson holds over 30 years of experience in the commodities, software, and technology markets, with a consistent track record of delivering high growth in revenue and profits. He comes to ClearDox from Eka Software Solutions, where he served as EVP and Chief Commercial Officer. Previously, Nelson held leadership positions at Amphora Inc., Intercontinental Exchange, and Triple Point Technology, where he specialized in building highly effective sales teams.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rick as our CEO," said Addison Armstrong, Head of Sales and Marketing at ClearDox. "With his deep knowledge of the industry and his dynamic leadership and sales skills, we're confident that he'll drive ClearDox forward as we work to provide our cutting-edge technological solutions and best-in-class service to clients across the commodities industry."

ClearDox announced the commercial launch of its platform on April 6, 2021. The platform helps clients seamlessly digitize, authenticate, and reconcile incoming documents across all formats into their existing systems, and can be integrated across various sectors including oil and natural gas, metals, agriculture, trucking, airlines, bunkering, and container shipping.

"ClearDox offers a technology unlike any other in the marketplace, due in large part to the fact that it was developed by commodities professionals with decades of domain expertise," said Nelson. "I am excited to be taking on this leadership role during a time of dynamic change for commodities firms. ClearDox's solutions significantly improve operations and efficiencies for our clients, and I look forward to working with this proven and innovative team to accelerate the digital transformation of the commodities back office."

About ClearDox LLC

ClearDox LLC is the outgrowth of the development of the ClearDox technology. The SaaS-based system automatically ingests, reconciles, and analyzes data that originates in any format, helping enterprises to integrate a broad spectrum of siloed, paper-based, and other external data into their operational workflow. As a result, companies that implement ClearDox can outperform their peers by unlocking improvements in productivity, risk management, and growth. The platform is the operational foundation of physical commodity trading for one of the world's largest commodity merchants, Freepoint Commodities LLC. More information on ClearDox is available at https://cleardox.com.

