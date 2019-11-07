ClearDryve® 180 Selected as a CES Innovation Awards Honoree for 2020

Built for professional drivers, ClearDryve ® devices are wireless, premium, 2-in-1 noise-cancelling headphones that convert into mono headsets. The 2020 awards were revealed this evening at CES Unveiled New York.

"This recognition affirms our focus on innovating the headphone and headset category for professional drivers," said Stephen Fletcher, CEO of Rand McNally. "We are elated to receive this honor for the second straight year. Our new ClearDryve® 180 provides exceptional audio quality and noise cancellation for both the driver and the person with whom they are speaking. The ambient noise of the vehicle is nearly eliminated allowing for clear calls at normal volumes."

Innovation Awards recognition is given to an elite group of products that have scored highly across a variety of criteria that reflect outstanding product design and engineering. The honor recognizes new, cutting-edge technology products and services.

Products reviewed in the prestigious program are judged by a panel of highly respected consumer technology designers, engineers, and tech journalists. Entries are evaluated based on their engineering, design, functionality, consumer appeal and how they compare to competitors in the marketplace.

The ClearDryve® 180 was uniquely developed for drivers – from professional over-the-road trucking to ride hailing and delivery service. The flexible device provides drivers with a hard-working headset for making and receiving calls while on the road, and an ultra-high-fidelity pair of headphones for relaxing after the day's drive. Rand McNally worked closely with its professional driver customer base in developing the 2-in-1 headphones.

The CES Innovation Awards are sponsored by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), which hosts the global Consumer Electronics Show each year in Las Vegas. The group has recognized achievements in product design and engineering for more than 50 years.

Rand McNally's ClearDryve® 180 is showcased during CES Unveiled New York, today, and at CES 2020, in Las Vegas, January 7-10, 2020.

About Rand McNally – Rand McNally is transforming personal and business travel with its revolutionary connected vehicle technology and consumer electronics. Rand McNally's mission is to deliver innovative products and services that enrich life's journey in four key segments: Consumer Electronics, Consumer Travel, Commercial Transportation, and Education. Learn more at randmcnally.com.

