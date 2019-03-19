Cleared Into the Track: 2019 Red Bull Air Race Demo Kicks Off in Damman 21st-23rd March

DAMMAM, Saudi Arabia, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time ever The Red Bull Air Race Demo will come to Damman on the 21st-23rd March showcasing the Red Bull Air Race World Championship bringing all the excitement and action of the air racing competition. Two of the Challenger Class Pilots will demonstrate the skills and precision featured in the competition, as they take on a unique racetrack against the clock. Guided by live commentary, spectators in Dammam will witness the pilots flying their raceplanes at high speed through the iconic Air Gates.

The Red Bull Air Race Demo in partnership with the General Sports Authority aims to give the expected 20,000 spectators a first taste of what the Red Bull Air Race World Championship has to offer and to create excitement for the 2019 season finale that will be held in Saudi Arabia, November.

The purpose of the Demo is to showcase the Red Bull Air Race World Championship bringing the global series into a local environment, providing spectators with a unique opportunity to learn about the Red Bull Air Race. The Demo setup features a special racetrack that sees the pilots fly all the Air Racing maneuvers performed in the championship. The 25-meter-high yellow air-filled pylons, highlight a simplified, straight-line racetrack that the pilots navigate using Edge 540 raceplanes. The objective is to fly the aerial racetrack in the fastest possible time, incurring as few penalties as possible. During the Red Bull Air Race Demo, pilots will reach speeds of up to 370 km/h while enduring forces of up to 12G.

Witness all the action in this never seen before event from the Al-Plaza Beach on the northern waterfront in Dammam. The Al-Plaza Beach offers the perfect setting for the occasion; based on the sparkling water front this spacious 160,000 square meters location has lush green spaces, ponds and fountains, shaded children's recreational areas which will include activities for all family members to enjoy. Benefitting from the 1,200 square-meter walk way the venue has all the facilities needed for spectators to experience the excitement in the skies.

About the Red Bull Air Race

The Red Bull Air Race World Championship is an aerial motorsport series that demands a combination of speed, precision and skill. Using the fastest, most agile, high performance race planes, pilots compete in iconic locations over water and land. The high speed, low altitude and extreme manoeuvrability required make it only accessible to the world's most exceptional pilots.

Flying just metres from the ground, 14 Master Class pilots race against the clock whilst reaching speeds of up to 370 km/h, requiring a combination of precision and skill unmatched in the world of aviation. Pilots must be in peak physical condition as they endure forces up to 12G while navigating the technical racetracks made up of air-filled pylons.

The Air Race was developed in 2003 and is accredited by the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale (FAI), with more than 90 races completed across five continents. As the most advanced aerial challenge in existence, competing in the Red Bull Air Race World Championship is the highest accolade for elite pilots.

A Challenger Cup feeder series was introduced in 2014 with the goal of facilitating the development of the unique skills required for the Master Class for the next generation of pilots

